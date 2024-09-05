or
Melania Trump Slammed for Claiming She'll Tell the 'Truth' in Her Memoir: 'We Should Trust Someone Married to a Pathological Liar?'

Photo of Melania Trump and an image of her memoir cover.
Source: mega;x

Melania Trump's memoir is already receiving criticism.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Updated 1:03 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has released a teaser video for her memoir, Melania, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 1.

In a black and white 45-second video posted to social media, the former first lady stated of her book, "Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me."

melania trump slammed claiming tell truth memoir
Source: @melaniatrump/x

Melania Trump debuted a promotional video for her memoir, 'Melania,' which releases on Tuesday, October 1.

"As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts," the mother-of-one, 54, continued. "I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth."

The clip showed a montage of videos and photos of the former model interacting with kids and traveling the globe. There are also images of her alongside husband Donald Trump, 78.

Unsurprisingly, social media was less than enthusiastic about the tome, with one person tweeting, "Hopefully she tells the facts about her husband too. The world would love to hear them I’m sure."

"'Responsibility' and 'Facts' are words that don't belong in her mouth," another stated, while a third asked, "So we should trust someone married to a pathological liar?"

melania trump slammed claiming tell truth memoir
Source: mega

The former model claimed her book will clear up the 'misrepresentation' about her.

Some people questioned why Melania was able to do a video promotion for her memoir but has failed to attend countless of her husband's campaign rallies this year.

The socialite was also ripped apart when she debuted the cover of the book, which features a solid black background against the title in white capitalized letters. Many thought the cover resembled that of Chanel Catwalk by Patrick Mauries.

The work is available in a few variations, including a signed collector's edition thats costs $150.

Melania Trump
melania trump slammed claiming tell truth memoir
Source: @MoshiPHX

Some people thought the book cover mimicked that of 'Chanel Catwalk' by Patrick Mauries.

Despite Melania's absence from the 2024 campaign trail, she did speak out in July after the father-of-five was targeted in a "heinous" assassination attempt.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and [son] Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," the socialite wrote in a social media message. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

melania trump slammed claiming tell truth memoir
Source: mega

The mom-of-one married Donald Trump in 2005.

"The winds of change have arrived," she continued. "For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."

