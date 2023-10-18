10 Conspiracy Theories That Donald Trump Created and Promoted: Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Kill Himself, JFK's Assassination and More

Before Donald Trump became the U.S. president, he had a phone interview with WWOR-TV following the 9/11 attack on September 11, 2001.

Alan Marcus, the program's host and Trump's friend, asked him about his thoughts on the claims that the damage to the buildings was caused by architectural defects and not by the airplanes.

Trump said the World Trade Center was known to be a strong building and recalled the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center when a bomb exploded in its basement.

"I happen to think that not only did they have a plane, they had bombs exploded almost simultaneously," he claimed. "I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall."

His comment ignited the conspiracy theory that 9/11 was an inside job. However, the investigations into what happened confirmed that the buildings collapsed because of the fires caused by the collisions of the planes.