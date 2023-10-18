10 Conspiracy Theories That Donald Trump Created and Promoted: Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Kill Himself, JFK's Assassination and More
9/11 Was an Inside Job
Before Donald Trump became the U.S. president, he had a phone interview with WWOR-TV following the 9/11 attack on September 11, 2001.
Alan Marcus, the program's host and Trump's friend, asked him about his thoughts on the claims that the damage to the buildings was caused by architectural defects and not by the airplanes.
Trump said the World Trade Center was known to be a strong building and recalled the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center when a bomb exploded in its basement.
"I happen to think that not only did they have a plane, they had bombs exploded almost simultaneously," he claimed. "I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall."
His comment ignited the conspiracy theory that 9/11 was an inside job. However, the investigations into what happened confirmed that the buildings collapsed because of the fires caused by the collisions of the planes.
Barack Obama Still Secretly Controls the White House
On Monday, October 9, Trump held a campaign stop in New Hampshire where he brought back the conspiracy theory about Barack Obama still secretly controlling the White House.
"It's never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama," he said. "I think it's his boss."
His supporters believe the theory, especially due to the concerns about Biden's age that affects his job as the current president. According to Trump's followers, Obama has been working behind the scenes.
Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Kill Himself
Countless conspiracy theories surrounded Jeffrey Epstein's death, including the Clintons' alleged involvement.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons and Attorney General Bill Barr ruled that Epstein died in an apparent suicide, but the phrase "Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself" dominated the internet for months after his passing.
The wild theory about the Clintons being responsible for Epstein's "killing" went viral even more when Trump shared a tweet from Terrence Williams that claimed that former President Bill Clinton and Hilary Clinton had something to do with the financier's death.
He also reposted the tweet that read, "[Epstein] had information on Bill Clinton & now he's dead. I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! ... #EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily."
Trump said he had no idea if the Clintons were involved in Epstein's death.
Joe Biden and Barack Obama Staged Osama bin Laden's Killing
Trump suggested several times that Biden and Obama staged Osama bin Laden's death.
In a 2020 retweet, he showed a post from QAnon which claimed that the Biden and Obama "may have had Seal Team 6 killed." It suggested that the Saudi-born militant was still alive since the man killed in the raid seal was a body double.
Trump retweeted another post a few hours later, alleging that top Obama administration officials schemed to bring bin Laden to Pakistan as the then-president's trophy kill.
Navy SEAL member Robert J. O'Neill dismissed the claims in a tweet, writing, "Very brave men said goodby (sic) to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double."
A DNA test was also conducted to confirm that bin Laden was indeed killed, per Time Magazine.
The Al Qaeda leader was declared dead on May 2, 2011, after the U.S. Special Forces raided his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Committed Murder
Trump ignited conspiracy theories, claiming that Joe Scarborough had something to do with the death of his employee in 2001. Lori Klausutis passed away while working in one of the former U.S. representative's district offices.
"A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly?" Trump asked on X. "Big topic of discussion in Florida...and, he's a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!"
He shared a follow-up tweet acknowledging the growing interest in the case and questioning that there was no way the staff fainted and hit her head on Scarborough's desk before her demise.
An autopsy revealed that Klausutis died from an undiagnosed heart condition. The coroner also ruled that she passed out and hit her head before falling on the ground, stating that the head injury – which was not caused by another person – caused the death.
Ted Cruz's Father Helped John F. Kennedy's Assassin
Trump cited a National Enquirer story about Ted Cruz's father, Rafael Cruz, meeting with John F. Kennedy's killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, and handing out pro-Fidel Castro pamphlets in New Orleans before the killing.
The 45th U.S. president insisted during a phone interview with Fox News that Rafael was involved in the assassination.
"His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald's being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous," he claimed. "What is this, right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don't even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it."
Trump questioned what Rafael was doing with Oswald before Kennedy's death. He also said that no one denied that it was Rafael in the photo in question.
Meanwhile, a Cruz campaign spokesperson broke their silence in a statement to the Miami Herald and called the report "another garbage story in a tabloid full of garbage."
Ukraine Interfered in the 2016 Presidential Election
After losing the 2016 presidential election, Trump continuously created conspiracy theories while refusing to accept his defeat. One of his infamous stories was about Ukraine doing something to interfere in the election.
His infamous phone call to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky recorded Trump making theories as he asked the young leader to investigate.
"They gave the server to CrowdStrike, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian," Trump said. "I still want to see that server. The FBI has never gotten that server. That's a big part of this whole thing."
Intelligence agencies and even Trump's own advisers debunked the theories.
Vaccines Cause Autism
In a 2007 interview with The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Trump made up a connection between childhood vaccines and autism diagnosis. He noted that autism was not a problem in his generation when they were growing up.
"And now all of a sudden, it's an epidemic," he added. "My theory is the shots. We're giving these massive injections at one time, and I really think it does something to the children."
Trump repeatedly shared his theory everywhere he went but changed his views about vaccines when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Vince Foster Was Murdered
Five investigations were conducted into Vince Foster's death after he was found dead in Fort Marcy Park in Virginia. It said that the late deputy White House counsel died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head after shooting himself in the mouth. It was later ruled a suicide.
The FBI, the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Congress and two independent investigators launched separate probes into the incident and had one similar ruling.
However, Trump stated something was fishy about it.
He insisted to The Washington Post that the aide was murdered despite the conspiracy theory discredited long ago, suggesting that the Clintons did something to the late staff member.
Foster's sibling Sheila Foster Anthony published an op-ed slamming Trump for his "irresponsible and cruel" theory.
"This is scurrilous enough coming from right-wing political operatives who have peddled conspiracy theories about Vince's death for more than two decades," Anthony wrote. "How could this be coming from the presumptive Republican nominee for president?"
Wind Turbine Causes Cancer
After blasting vaccines, Trump made another health claim involving wind turbines in his speech to the National Republican Congressional Committee. He falsely claimed that the noise from the device causes cancer.
"Hillary wanted to put up wind. Wind. If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one, okay?" Trump said.
Experts and groups, including the American Cancer Society, debunked the claims and said that there is no credible evidence that links windmills' noise to cancer.