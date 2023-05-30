Jeffrey Epstein's Private Calendar Reveals He Secretly Met With Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson While Under House Arrest
Jeffrey Epstein secretly met with Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in 2010, his private calendars from March of that year revealed, according to an outlet.
At the time, the disgraced public figure, who died in August 2019, still had five months of house arrest left after he admitted to soliciting a minor for prostitution. (He previously served a 13-month jail sentence before he was released on July 22, 2009, for a year of probation on house arrest until August 2010.)
In the photos, posted by Epstein's driver and housekeeper in February and March 2010, show Fergie and Andrew visiting the financial guru's New York mansion.
Epstein told his assistant: "Duchess anytime."
In new documents, Epstein had flight logs dated back to April 1998 when his private plane was meeting her at Nassau airport in the Bahamas.
Prince Andrew was asked about his relationship with Epstein during an interview with Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in 2019.
"As far as Mr. Epstein was concerned, it was the wrong decision to go and see him in 2010. As far as my association with him was concerned, it had some seriously beneficial outcomes in areas that have nothing and have nothing to do with what I would describe as what we're talking about today," he said about their friendship, which caused Andrew to no longer be a full-time royal due to being linked to Epstein.
"On balance, could I have avoided ever meeting him? Probably not and that's because of my friendship with Ghislaine [Maxwell], it was… it was… it was inevitable that we would have come across each other. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes," he said.
As OK! previously reported, Ferguson and Andrew have remained close ever since they split in 1992.
Recently, the red-headed beauty praised her ex despite being involved in so many scandals.
"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him… let him get on with his life to rebuild," the 63-year-old raved about her former lover.
Daily Mail reported on the documents.