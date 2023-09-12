'Worst One Yet’: Joe Biden Shamed for Lying About Where He Was After 9/11 Attack
September 11, 2023, was a tough day for Joe Biden, as the president was harshly shamed after he falsely spoke about where he was the day after the horrific terrorist attacks on the United States 22 years ago.
Aside from his apparent lies, the 80-year old offended the majority of his critics when he became the first present since the September 11, 2001, attacks not to visit the 9/11 memorial site on the anniversary of the sorrowful day.
Instead, Biden delivered a speech from Alaska, where his misspoken statements fueled a double whammy of hate from a multitude of Republican leaders.
"Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of H---, it looked so devastating," Biden claimed, though many were quick to fact check him, proving he was actually in Washington, D.C.
"On September 12, 2001, Biden was in Washington, D.C., for a Senate session," the Republican National Committee's Twitter account shared of the president — who represented his home state of Delaware in Senate from 1973 to 2009 — while former Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker ridiculed, "Wow. @JoeBiden even lies about 9/11. He is a disgrace."
One social media user penned, "Joe Biden just completely lied about being at Ground Zero the day after 9/11. He was in D.C. The Senate convened on 9/12/01 to condemn the attack," as another sarcastically snubbed, "Never forget...and then he immediately forgets where he was."
Republican politician Kari Lake slammed the U.S. Commander-in Chief, stating, "@JoeBiden’s famous 'empathy' is nothing more than a series of lies, plagiarism, and grotesque distortions of his past," noting Biden was "nowhere near New York City the day after 9/11," while shamelessly plugging Donald Trump — Biden's biggest rival in the 2024 presidential election — for actually being in Manhattan following the terrorist attacks.
The most viscous criticism came from internet personality Joey Mannarino, who wrote, "Joe Biden is an egregious liar and this might be his worst one yet. Now, he's saying he was at the site of the Twin Towers the day after 9/11/2001. Even George W. Bush didn't get there until 9/14/2001. What a disgusting, shameless liar. A complete insult to the survivors and families of those who died there."