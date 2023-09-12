September 11, 2023, was a tough day for Joe Biden, as the president was harshly shamed after he falsely spoke about where he was the day after the horrific terrorist attacks on the United States 22 years ago.

Aside from his apparent lies, the 80-year old offended the majority of his critics when he became the first present since the September 11, 2001, attacks not to visit the 9/11 memorial site on the anniversary of the sorrowful day.