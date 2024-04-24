'Hard to Watch': George Conway Says He 'Almost Felt Bad' for Donald Trump's Lawyer During Gag Order Hearing
One of former President Donald Trump's most prominent critics on the right, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, said it was "hard to watch" the presumptive GOP nominee's lawyer get a verbal smackdown by a judge.
On Tuesday, April 23, during the Stormy Daniels hush money court case in Manhattan, Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche struggled to spin the ex-president's various social media outbursts to Judge Juan Merchan.
The attorney tried to claim, "There was absolutely no willful violation of the gag order." However, the judge ended up having to raise his voice to Blanche, telling him he was "losing all credibility."
Conway told CNN viewers, "I almost felt bad for Todd Blanche ... But that's what happens when you represent a guy who's just that way out there."
“Blanche couldn’t point to what it was that Trump was responding to,” Conway told the outlet.
Trump’s gag order violations were mainly posted to his Truth Social account, where he made longwinded, repetitive, all-capped rants and shared articles critical of potential witnesses.
The former president also called his ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen and Daniels “sleaze bags” and even called for Judge Merchan to recuse himself for allegedly being "biased."
Prosecutors are asking Merchan to fine Trump $1,000 for each of his ten posts allegedly violating the gag order.
- Donald Trump Critic George Conway's Tweets Drives the Former President 'Bats--- Crazy,' Claims Nicolle Wallace
- 'He's Unwell': George Conway Says Donald Trump Is a 'Narcissist Sociopath' Who Is 'Not a Normal Human Being'
- Donald Trump Called Daughter Ivanka During CNN's 2018 Karen McDougal Interview, George Conway Reveals: 'He Was Very Concerned'
Conway agreed that the former president and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee should be fined for his attacks but also suggested an additional form of punishment to make sure it "sinks in" for Trump.
"I think there has to be a warning, like, ‘OK, we’re gonna put you in [jail] for an hour or two hours if you keep doing this,’" Conway told CNN.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Conway doesn't think Trump is a "normal person."
"I found the proceedings both interesting and mundane at the same time. I actually fell asleep myself a little bit on Monday morning. We're listening to this discussion about how the Access Hollywood gets in — there was no surprise about the tape," he told MSNBC. "I can make the arguments either way in my sleep."
"He hate-watches this network," Conway said. "He might be watching right now, and he's probably throwing something at the television. He can't help himself but emotionally react to things and one of the things — he's a narcissist sociopath.