'Hard to Watch': George Conway Says He 'Almost Felt Bad' for Donald Trump's Lawyer During Gag Order Hearing

On Tuesday, April 23, during the Stormy Daniels hush money court case in Manhattan, Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche struggled to spin the ex-president's various social media outbursts to Judge Juan Merchan.

The attorney tried to claim, "There was absolutely no willful violation of the gag order." However, the judge ended up having to raise his voice to Blanche, telling him he was "losing all credibility."

Conway told CNN viewers, "I almost felt bad for Todd Blanche ... But that's what happens when you represent a guy who's just that way out there."