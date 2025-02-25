Constantine Maroulis 'Not Surprised' Carrie Underwood Performed at Donald Trump's Inauguration: She 'Killed It'

“Carrie knows her brand,” Maroulis exclusively told OK! of her decision to perform in Washington, D.C.. “She’s got great people [around her]. She knows her audience. She's Carrie Underwood. She's not Taylor Swift necessarily. She's her own person. She's got her own lane.”

The Rock of Ages star insisted Underwood, who is set to be a judge on American Idol, “knows what she’s doing.”