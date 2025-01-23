Kelly Stafford Defends Carrie Underwood's Choice to Sing at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration: 'It Is What It Is'
Internet personality Kelly Stafford weighed in on Carrie Underwood's controversial choice to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
During a recent appearance on the "Morning After" podcast, Stafford agreed with co-host Hank Winchester that Americans should "put politics aside" when it comes to White House invitations.
"I’m with you. We have to just respect the power at hand," she added. "When they’re in there, you can’t change it. You just gotta pray that they make the right decisions for this country. You gotta support any way you can, even if you don’t like them."
"You just gotta do it until the next term and then we’ll b---- again," she continued. "People are in place. It is what it is."
Stafford also suggested that Underwood's attendance didn't necessarily mean that she supported President Trump or the MAGA movement.
"I love that I didn’t know her stance on politics," she explained. "I feel like that’s kind of amazing."
The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg also recently defended Underwood's decision to sing "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration.
"If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support," she claimed on an episode that aired earlier this month. "It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching, but that's just me."
Alyssa Farah Griffin added that others shouldn't be eager to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics," and should instead protest by "not downloading her songs and not going to her shows."
Earlier this month, the "Before He Cheats" artist released a statement confirming her attendance at the inauguration, but did not clarify her political affiliations.
"I love our country & am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said at the time. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
As OK! previously reported, Underwood faced technical difficulties prior to her performance. The American Idol alum had been preparing to sing "America the Beautiful" when the music abruptly cut off, prompting some fans to suggest it was done purposely.
Despite the hiccup, she went on to perform the song a cappella.