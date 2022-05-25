Corey Feldman Claims The Hollywood Elite Have Been Trying To 'Silence' Him For Years: 'I Still Keep Creating'

Growing up, Corey Feldman was a teen idol, but when he started using drugs in his teens, everything changed.

"I went into rehab in 1989. I was in there for 10 months and got out at the very end of 1989 — that was when I was sober. Right around that time, I got out of rehab and it's like a crossroads because I had been publicly smeared. The media destroyed me," the 50-year-old told David Yontef on his podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope."

"I made this mistake — being drugged by a pedophile who decided to destroy my life by drugging me and taking control of me," he continued. "And because of that, I became a drug addict and nobody cared about the inner pain or the turmoil or what I'd been through. Nobody had any empathy or sympathy for what I'd been through. They were like, 'You're a drug addict, screw you.' So, at 18 years old, they had basically written me off. My life was over my career was over."