Johnny Depp's Lawyer Labels Amber Heard's Claims As 'Wild & Implausible,' Her Attorney Calls Actor 'A Monster' In Closing Remarks

At long last: after several weeks of nonstop accusations and testimonies, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation court case is coming to an end. On Friday, May 27, their respective lawyers gave it their all while delivering their final arguments.

To start, the 58-year-old actor's attorney Camille Vasquez claimed that the Aquaman actress, 36, came "into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it."