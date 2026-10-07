Megyn Kelly Slammed by Cornell Accuser's Lawyer Over 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Abusive' Comments
Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly was excoriated after making inflammatory remarks on "The Megyn Kelly Show" regarding a Cornell University student who filed a lawsuit alleging she was drugged and gang r----- by several fraternity members.
Following Kelly’s shocking commentary, the alleged victim's attorney, Thomas P. Giuffra, sharply rebuked her, calling her public statements “mean-spirited” and “abusive.”
Giuffra, a partner at Rheingold, Giuffra, Ruffo, Plotkin & Hellman, told the Daily Beast that Kelly was using her massive platform to attack a vulnerable survivor.
Megyn Kelly Accused Roger Ailes of Sexual Harassment
He noted that "when people with a following attack, it gives others permission to attack."
“Ms. Kelly has publicly condemned Ms. Doe for taking two weeks to go to the police. I would ask Ms. Kelly why it took her over a decade to report unwanted sexual advances from her boss?” he said, digging at Kelly's accusation that late, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her.
Kelly questioned the credibility of the survivor (identified as Jane Doe), pointing out that it took her three weeks to contact campus police. Investigative transcripts later noted the delay was because the student felt intense shame and did not initially process that she had been r-----.
'She's Not the Most Attractive Gal'
“Perhaps she should reflect why it is difficult for women to come forward under these circumstances and honor the courage that it takes,” Giuffra retorted.
In a Monday, October 5, broadcast, Kelly, who often criticizes other women's appearances, went on to target Jane Doe's physical appearance, describing her as "not the most attractive gal" and "extremely beefy in her arms and her legs," while suggesting the student may have engaged with the men because she wanted to feel "admired.”
“No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because — I’m just going to be honest, she’s not the most attractive gal,” Kelly, 55, said.
- 'Shut Up and Stick to Singing': Megyn Kelly Slams 'Moron' Olivia Rodrigo and Other Celebrities Wading Into the 'Cornell 7' Case
- Megyn Kelly Under Fire From Critics for Saying Cornell 7 Victim May Have 'Enjoyed' Encounter Because She's Not 'Attractive:' 'Pathetic'
- Megyn Kelly Calls Out Comments From Florence Pugh, Jake Tapper and Other Celebs Who Condemned Cornell 7: 'You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“She’s extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles,” she ranted.
Kelly has repeatedly criticized the public "mob" and the swift suspension and expulsion of the students involved, arguing that the public has discarded due process and rushed to judgment before any criminal charges have been filed.
Megyn Kelly Called Olivia Rodrigo a 'Know-Nothing Moron'
Critics online and across platforms, including X and Reddit, quickly pointed out a sharp contrast in Kelly's logic, recalling that Kelly herself waited a decade to report the sexual harassment she experienced from Ailes.
Kelly also drew heat for blasting celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, calling the pop star a "know-nothing moron" after the singer expressed solidarity with the victim.