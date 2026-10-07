Megyn Kelly Slammed by Cornell Accuser's Lawyer Over 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Abusive' Comments

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly was excoriated after making inflammatory remarks on "The Megyn Kelly Show" regarding a Cornell University student who filed a lawsuit alleging she was drugged and gang r----- by several fraternity members. Following Kelly’s shocking commentary, the alleged victim's attorney, Thomas P. Giuffra, sharply rebuked her, calling her public statements “mean-spirited” and “abusive.” Giuffra, a partner at Rheingold, Giuffra, Ruffo, Plotkin & Hellman, told the Daily Beast that Kelly was using her massive platform to attack a vulnerable survivor.

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Megyn Kelly Accused Roger Ailes of Sexual Harassment

Source: MEGA The lawyer called out Megyn Kelly's accusations against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

He noted that "when people with a following attack, it gives others permission to attack." “Ms. Kelly has publicly condemned Ms. Doe for taking two weeks to go to the police. I would ask Ms. Kelly why it took her over a decade to report unwanted sexual advances from her boss?” he said, digging at Kelly's accusation that late, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her. Kelly questioned the credibility of the survivor (identified as Jane Doe), pointing out that it took her three weeks to contact campus police. Investigative transcripts later noted the delay was because the student felt intense shame and did not initially process that she had been r-----.

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'She's Not the Most Attractive Gal'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly targeted Jane Doe's physical appearance on her podcast.

“Perhaps she should reflect why it is difficult for women to come forward under these circumstances and honor the courage that it takes,” Giuffra retorted. In a Monday, October 5, broadcast, Kelly, who often criticizes other women's appearances, went on to target Jane Doe's physical appearance, describing her as "not the most attractive gal" and "extremely beefy in her arms and her legs," while suggesting the student may have engaged with the men because she wanted to feel "admired.” “No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because — I’m just going to be honest, she’s not the most attractive gal,” Kelly, 55, said.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly had hot takes about the Cornell 7 investigation.

“She’s extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles,” she ranted. Kelly has repeatedly criticized the public "mob" and the swift suspension and expulsion of the students involved, arguing that the public has discarded due process and rushed to judgment before any criminal charges have been filed.

Megyn Kelly Called Olivia Rodrigo a 'Know-Nothing Moron'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly recently faced scrutiny for her comments about Olivia Rodrigo.