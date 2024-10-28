Corporate Natalie Reveals How She Stays 'Authentic' and 'Grounded' Since Finding Fame on TikTok: 'People See a Lot of Themselves in Me'

Natalie Marshall, a.k.a. Corporate Natalie, rose to fame when the pandemic hit. After being bored — like most of us during that time — she turned to content creation and made funny videos poking fun at the corporate world on TikTok. From there, she's become a well-known influencer, gaining 1 million followers on Instagram and 718K followers on TikTok.

"It's crazy! Making videos was my sourdough. Everyone was trying something new. I was like, 'I guess I'll post a video.' I was in improv comedy in high school, and I've always had that sense of humor. I sent the first video I did to my friends. I was just like, 'I'm going to be famous. Stay tuned!' They were like, 'Shut up. You are nobody.' I was like, 'Just you watch.' I joined TikTok in 2020 when it was this hyper growth era, and I rode that wave and changed my handle to Corporate Natalie. I was like, 'These bits are working.' I treated it like a business and was very professional about it because I had my full-time job and didn't want to lose that. It was this side thing that I was like, 'As long as it's clean and not tearing people down, I can have this thing I'm proud of,'" the social media star, who joined Suja Organic (the leading organic, cold-pressed beverage brand) for an exciting NYC activation to help everyone get “next-level nutrition and make every sip count," exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, October 22.