Corporate Natalie Reveals How She Stays 'Authentic' and 'Grounded' Since Finding Fame on TikTok: 'People See a Lot of Themselves in Me'
Natalie Marshall, a.k.a. Corporate Natalie, rose to fame when the pandemic hit. After being bored — like most of us during that time — she turned to content creation and made funny videos poking fun at the corporate world on TikTok. From there, she's become a well-known influencer, gaining 1 million followers on Instagram and 718K followers on TikTok.
"It's crazy! Making videos was my sourdough. Everyone was trying something new. I was like, 'I guess I'll post a video.' I was in improv comedy in high school, and I've always had that sense of humor. I sent the first video I did to my friends. I was just like, 'I'm going to be famous. Stay tuned!' They were like, 'Shut up. You are nobody.' I was like, 'Just you watch.' I joined TikTok in 2020 when it was this hyper growth era, and I rode that wave and changed my handle to Corporate Natalie. I was like, 'These bits are working.' I treated it like a business and was very professional about it because I had my full-time job and didn't want to lose that. It was this side thing that I was like, 'As long as it's clean and not tearing people down, I can have this thing I'm proud of,'" the social media star, who joined Suja Organic (the leading organic, cold-pressed beverage brand) for an exciting NYC activation to help everyone get “next-level nutrition and make every sip count," exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, October 22.
"My first video was taking this day in the life trend where we're seeing: I wake up, do my daily affirmations, stretch for an hour. It's like, 'No, we don't have time for that.' I wake up two minutes before my meeting, eat a slice of cheese, and I kind of flipped the trend on its head," she explained of her videos. "That was sort of the core of what my brand was built off of. I think that's why it's so relatable and why my accounts have grown so much in recent years. It's like people see a lot of themselves in me."
Though it was "scary" for Marshall to leave her full-time job and get into the content creating space, she feels great about where she's at now. "My argument is that I meet with so many brands every day. I almost have my ear to the ground in the corporate world way more than I did when I was just working in one job and in one industry," she said. "I have a podcast now. I was able to launch that where we get corporate confessions from people, and I founded a company with my roommate. I'm able to stretch that founder muscle and doing all these different things allows me to make startup content."
Marshall, who has been consistent about staying healthy, makes sure to balance it all, especially since she's running the show. "The three constants I have are: 10K steps a day, get my Suja juice in and then have one day a week to myself. Being a founder, it's hard because you're always kind of on, so one day a week to myself that is not work related is important. I'm unplugged," she noted.
Since staying healthy is important to Marshall, it made sense for her to partner with Suja Organic for their recent rebrand. Marshall fits the brand's new tone to merge a naturally confident and real persona with hard-earned credibility and expertise.
"Suja Organic is hosting this insane pop-up at Brookfield Place, and then we're traveling to Flatiron Public Plaza later in the day. We're going to do a meet and greet and hand out juice shots to people for the launch of their new rebrand. You can see the ingredients on their products," she explained. "When they reached out to me, I was quite excited because I've been drinking Suja Organic and shots for quite some time. One of my brand pillars is that I need to use the product in order to promote it. They also promote balance, which I'm all about. I represent a new wave of working women who need to have their greens ready in their fridge."
In Marshall's routine, she constantly drinks Suja Organic's juices since she's always on the move and there's not always access to fresh juices. "I love the Mighty Dozen juice," she shared. "I also take the immunity shots with me through TSA. They boost my immunity and help me stay sane!"
"The Suja team has been incredible. The branding has really come to life, and I'm really proud to be a part of it," she added.
Fortunately, Marshall hasn't let it all go to her head and knows things could change instantly. "I think sticking to my core is important. I don't have a full-time job now or a corporate job, but I stick to that corporate content and post three corporate videos a week. You're not seeing my completely digress from that core identity, and I think that's why they've stuck with me. This whole new world of having influence and having a following is one of the most powerful tools," she shared. "95 percent of women follow me, and I'll meet them out at bars and hang out with them all night. I love this community I've built. I feel like it's so authentic to myself and the people who like me or follow me are people I'd be friends with!"
"I think that's helped me stay true to myself and grow from there," she continued, adding that she's even gotten into acting, which was something that wasn't "on her radar."
"I got to flex this new muscle of being on camera. I'm no longer in my bedroom filming myself on my phone, and I kind of fell in love with that process. I was like, 'This is really fulfilling to me,'" Marshall, who appears on the new series The Charlie Puth Show, said.
Marshall isn't stopping there — in fact, she has much more left to complete. "I am really leaning in, and I was proud of the series. I'm actually working on some long form writing, so hopefully we'll write a show that maybe you will see on the big screen!" she exclaimed.