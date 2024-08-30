or
Kylie Jenner's Nannies 'Work 12-Hour Shifts' and 'Hardly' Have Any 'Work-Life Balance': 'It's Extreme'

Composite photo of Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.
Source: MEGA;@KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner always has two people at her beck and call to help take care of her kiddos Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner runs a tight ship!

According to insiders, The Kardashians star, 27, always has two people at her beck and call to help take care of her kiddos Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner always has two people to help take care of her kiddos Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

"The nannies work 12-hour shifts," the source claimed. "They have hardly any work-life balance. It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat. She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!"

The pressure and responsibility of having two little ones, whom she shares with former boyfriend Travis Scott, before even turning 30 hasn't been lost on Jenner.

"I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her. It was wild," the makeup mogul said in a recent interview. "Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace."

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner allegedly is 'super strict about everything' regarding her kids' nannies.

"But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: 'You aren't that young.' I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I'd already been working for ten years. It didn't hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change," Jenner noted.

Despite being devoted to her offspring, the reality star admitted it's made her miss out on typical experiences people her age are having.

"I have to remind my friends who don’t have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let’s do this in the morning!’, that I have children," Jenner explained.

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner shares her two kids with former partner Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner
"Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age... I don’t think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro," she noted.

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of being a young mom.

Even though she may miss a few parties, she knows she made the right decision to have kids.

"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally," she said. "They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources."

Source: OK!

Life & Style spoke to sources close to Jenner.

British Vogue conducted the 2024 interview with Jenner.

