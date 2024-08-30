Kylie Jenner's Nannies 'Work 12-Hour Shifts' and 'Hardly' Have Any 'Work-Life Balance': 'It's Extreme'
Kylie Jenner runs a tight ship!
According to insiders, The Kardashians star, 27, always has two people at her beck and call to help take care of her kiddos Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.
"The nannies work 12-hour shifts," the source claimed. "They have hardly any work-life balance. It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat. She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!"
The pressure and responsibility of having two little ones, whom she shares with former boyfriend Travis Scott, before even turning 30 hasn't been lost on Jenner.
"I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her. It was wild," the makeup mogul said in a recent interview. "Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace."
"But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: 'You aren't that young.' I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I'd already been working for ten years. It didn't hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change," Jenner noted.
Despite being devoted to her offspring, the reality star admitted it's made her miss out on typical experiences people her age are having.
"I have to remind my friends who don’t have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let’s do this in the morning!’, that I have children," Jenner explained.
"Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age... I don’t think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro," she noted.
Even though she may miss a few parties, she knows she made the right decision to have kids.
"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally," she said. "They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources."
