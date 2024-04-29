Meghan Markle Will Struggle to Come Off as 'Relatable' in Her Upcoming Netflix Show Which Captures Her 'Seemingly Perfect Life'

"I think with the launch of the two Netflix documentaries, we will see different sides to the couple," Lynn Carratt told an outlet.

According to the PR guru, the series will "provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends." She later noted that the Duchess "has gone from a woman with political ambition to making jam, so it will be great for viewers to get an inside track on where her passions lie."