Meghan Markle Will Struggle to Come Off as 'Relatable' in Her Upcoming Netflix Show Which Captures Her 'Seemingly Perfect Life'
Meghan Markle is developing a new Netflix show focused on "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship," but experts think her lavish Montecito lifestyle could become an issue for viewers.
"I think with the launch of the two Netflix documentaries, we will see different sides to the couple," Lynn Carratt told an outlet.
According to the PR guru, the series will "provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends." She later noted that the Duchess "has gone from a woman with political ambition to making jam, so it will be great for viewers to get an inside track on where her passions lie."
In addition to working with Netflix, Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and sent strawberry preserves to 50 A-listers and friends.
"I just worry that the documentary will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story," the expert added.
While Meghan focuses on her series, Prince Harry will executive produce a documentary about polo.
"On the other hand, Harry's upcoming documentary about the world of polo could be an opportunity for him to showcase his true self," the professional explained. "Having played polo at a high level since a young age, this is something he excels at."
"Prior to Megxit and the controversy surrounding Prince Harry, the British public adored him," she pointed out. "Hopefully, this documentary will allow his personality to shine through."
OK! previously reported strategist Lord Kulveer Ranger predicted the Sussexes would struggle in Hollywood without trashing The Crown.
"They're really struggling to get the content. It's all about content. If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say," Ranger told GB News.
Lady Victoria Hervey also predicted the Duke of Sussex's polo project would be another flop for Harry.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
Carratt spoke to The Mirror.