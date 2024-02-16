Matthew Morrison Wanted to Quit 'Glee' But Producers Wouldn't Let Him After Cory Monteith's Death

"I actually was trying to get off the show. In season 5, I asked to be off the show because I was just like, 'I'm no longer being used in the way that I wanted to,'" Morrison, 45, confessed.

"And no disrespect to the show," he clarified. "We are at a high, I was like, 'Maybe if I get off the show, I could go do something else, go do a movie or whatever,’ and they agreed to let me off the show."