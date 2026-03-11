Politics 'He's a Warmonger': Country Music Star John Rich Tells Tomi Lahren How He Confronted Lindsey Graham in Front of President Donald Trump Source: @ Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/Youtube;MEGA Pro-Trump country singer John Rich detailed dinner party drama where he ripped Sen. Lindsey Graham right in front of Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel March 11 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

MAGA country singer John Rich is the latest to take aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s “warmongering,” slamming the South Carolina Republican and labeling him a "disgusting" politician due to his hawkish foreign policy stances and aggressive comments on President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. Rich recently appeared on Tomi Lahren’s show, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," where he recounted a heated confrontation with Graham in front of the president. The tension between the two escalated during a 2022 dinner in Nashville, Tenn., where Rich reportedly confronted Graham directly.

'I Can't Stand Him'

Source: MEGA The singer took aim at Lindsey Graham.

Rich, the winner of Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, recounted the dinner where he "shut down" the senator, later telling his former reality show boss that Graham's attitude toward regular citizens was "arrogant.” “Lindsey Graham is not a conservative. I can't stand him. He's a warmonger. He's one of the most disgusting people I've ever had the displeasure of sitting across a table from,” he told Lahren. The singer went on to describe the dinner party drama, saying, "He called me a conspiracy theorist in front of the President of the United States, yelling at me across the table, swishing his wine around, his third glass of Chardonnay, and Tomi, I tore his arm off and beat him in the head with it, right in front of the president.”

What Did Donald Trump Think of the Feud?

Source: @TomiLahrenIsFearless/Youtube Donald Trump was apparently amused by the interaction.

When Lahren asked him what Trump’s reaction was, he replied, "He looked at Lindsey Graham, and he goes, 'Lindsey, I could be wrong, but I don't think John Rich likes you very much, right John? I could be wrong, but wow, what a takedown,'" he recalled. Apparently, the 79-year-old president was amused by Rich’s evisceration of one of his most loyal allies and likes to bring it up when the two get together.

Source: @TomiLahrenIsFearless/Youtube John Rich called Lindsey Graham a 'warmonger.'

"Every time I see the president now, he goes, 'John, I've got to get another dinner scheduled and invite Lindsey, because that was one of the greatest takedowns I've ever seen.' I said, 'You know, if I'd have known you were enjoying it, I would have actually said what I was thinking.’” Rich has argued that Graham and similar politicians view geopolitical conflicts as a "game" while ignoring the concerns of "regular American citizens.”

Country music star John Rich tells Tomi Lahren that he hates Lindsey Graham and that he confronted him in front of President Trump at dinner.



“I can't stand him. He's a warmonger. He's one of the most disgusting people I've ever had the displeasure of sitting across a table… pic.twitter.com/EPA5Q9CCCq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 10, 2026 Source: @yashar/X The country star lashed out at politicians in a rant.

He also noted that the senator is arrogant, adding, "That was total disrespect, and a lot of them have that attitude. Arrogant, sit down and shut up, you stupid American citizen, we know what we're doing, and you don't." "You don't interrupt me when I'm talking... they work for us,” he added about politicians.