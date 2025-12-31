Fox News' Tomi Lahren Faces Backlash for Mocking Ex-Prez Joe Biden’s Vacation: 'Grasping at Straws'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Tomi Lahren was put on blast for mocking former President Joe Biden's winter holiday vacation.
The conservative activist, 33, who ironically was filling in for Fox News host Sean Hannity during a recent broadcast, trashed the politician, 83, on December 30.
“You’ll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted,” Lahren said on Hannity's eponymous news show. “Spoiler alert: He’s on vacation.”
She went on: “Joe Biden, he’s back in the Caribbean, but sadly Air Force One is no longer at his service. He was actually recently spotted flying commercial to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he later popped up at a church service in St. Croix.”
The Biden family is known to take a tropical vacation after Christmas, having done so in previous years and during his presidency.
Fans Blasted Tomi Lahren for Her Harsh Words About Joe Biden
Lahren was slammed on social media for her statements, with one writing: “Does @TomiLahren expect all retired people to not take vacations, or just the ones retired in a Trump economy?”
Another rolled their eyes, writing, “Fox News, just grasping at straws. Clueless Fox News host Tomi Lahren mocks retired former President Joe Biden for taking a vacation over the holidays. Note: Lahren was filling in for Sean Hannity, who was taking a vacation over the holidays."
"Her brain is on vacay as well," one joked, while another guffawed: "I’m pretty sure they call that retirement, you dumb hack."
“How dare an old man with stage 4 cancer have a vacation during his literal retirement," someone else penned, referring to Biden's current cancer battle.
One compared Biden's trip to current president Donald Trump's, noting: "And Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago and golfing for 2 f------ weeks."
"Who gives a s--- about an old man, retired, on vacation? How is she still relevant anyway?" another asked. "How dare a private citizen go on vacation over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday while the current President is literally still at Mar-a-Lago playing golf on taxpayers' dime," a user chimed in.
Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Cancer in May
Hannity, 64, has not been on his show for over a week, with a rotating table of fill-in guest hosts taking over for him. Conservative pundits such as Kellyanne Conway, Jason Chaffetz and Gregg Jarrett have been on the air instead of Hannity.
The journalist and his fiancée, Ainsley Earhardt, spent Christmas in Paris.
As for Biden, he stepped away from politics after his first term as president concluded last year. He was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer this past May. He also had surgery for skin cancer in September and began radiation treatment in October.