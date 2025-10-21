Keith Urban Forgets Lyrics to 'The Fighter' After Singing to Maggie Baugh Amid Romance Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban may be forgetting more than just lyrics these days. During his concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, October 17, the country star blanked on the words to his hit song “The Fighter” — the same tune he originally wrote for his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, back in 2016.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban forgot the lyrics to 'The Fighter' during a Nashville concert.

In a viral TikTok video, Urban was seen singing, “'Cause you’re beautiful,” before stopping and laughing. “And I’ve forgotten my own words to my song,” he admitted mid-performance, grinning at the crowd. His bandmate Natalie Stovall, 43, laughed it off and kept the energy up, dancing beside him until her verse came around.

But that wasn’t the only reason fans were buzzing. In September, a video showed the 57-year-old dad-of-two switching up the lyrics to “The Fighter” while performing live — and his new version raised some eyebrows.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years before their 2025 split.

Instead of the original line, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” Urban sang, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.” The lyric swap was clearly directed at his bandmate, 25-year-old rising country musician Maggie Baugh.

Back in 2017, Urban told Billboard that the romantic track was inspired by a personal moment between him and Kidman. “It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her,” he shared at the time. “The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways.”

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was accused of moving on romantically from Nicole Kidman shortly after their split.

When fans heard him swap “baby” for “Maggie,” rumors ran rampant. The young guitarist even leaned into the moment, posting the clip on September 26 with the caption, “Did he just say that👀” — along with shocked face emojis.

The post had many wondering if something more was going on between the two. Some fans even claimed Baugh might have played a part in the couple’s split. However, Baugh’s father, Chuck Baugh, wasted no time shutting it all down. On October 2, he posted a video of his daughter performing with Keith and captioned it, “NO. Just No.”

Source: MEGA Maggie Baugh is a talented musician who went viral on TikTok.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Nicole and Keith had been “living apart since early summer.” “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” one insider revealed.

Not long after, whispers started circulating that Keith was already seeing someone new. “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” a source close to the actress said on September 30.