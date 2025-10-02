or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keith Urban
OK LogoNEWS

Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Gets Ripped Apart After Being Dragged Into Singer's Split From Nicole Kidman: 'She's a Homewrecker!'

Composite photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh.
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram; MEGA

Keith Urban seemed flirty with his guitarist Maggie Baugh prior to news of his split from Nicole Kidman.

Profile Image

Oct. 2 2025, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh has found herself in the middle of drama surrounding the country star’s shocking split from Nicole Kidman.

The 25-year-old is feeling the brunt of backlash from haters who are convinced she’s the alleged woman Urban has moved on with after separating from his wife of 19 years.

One Instagram post in particular, which was uploaded by Baugh a week ago, is being torn apart by social media users, as many accused the young musician of being is a "homewrecker."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh was accused of being a 'homewrecker' in his marriage to Nicole Kidman.
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh was accused of being a 'homewrecker' in his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

"Chicago TONIGHT🫶. It is always a blast hanging with Keith and the Crew. Grateful to be in Chicago TONIGHT. Y'all let’s GO #keithurban #chicago #chicagobulls," Baugh captioned a post featuring two photos of herself posing in front of a truck for Urban's tour.

In the picture, Baugh sported sweatpants, sneakers, and a cropped white T-shirt that exposed her stomach. Her long brunette hair was worn fully down.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

In the comments section of the September 25 upload, Baugh was ripped apart by several social media users.

"All she has to do is speak up if she isn’t with Keith Urban.. say something! Are you dating Keith or not?" one person questioned, as another claimed. "She bragging since is she the mistress."

"I hope that is not the new girlfriend! Have lost so much respect! Sorry for the children," another upset fan wrote, referencing Urban and Kidman's two daughtersSunday, 17, and Faith, 14 — while a hater snubbed: "She's a homewrecker!!"

MORE ON:
Keith Urban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years before their shocking split.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years before their shocking split.

Other critics brought up cheating rumors that first surfaced months after Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006.

While Urban was in rehab at the end of that same year for substance abuse issues following an intervention staged by Kidman, model Amanda Wyatt shockingly accused Urban of infidelity.

"I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married," she claimed to Daily Mail in December 2006. "He's done it once, and he'll probably do it again."

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two teenage daughters.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two teenage daughters.

While neither Urban nor Kidman ever commented on the allegation, some fans still remember the controversy, with a few referencing it beneath Baugh's post.

"Do you REALLY think your fling will last? If he cheats on his wife, don't you think he'll cheat on you?" a skeptic said, as another noted: "Just remember, if they cheat on you once, they'll cheat on you again, and if you're the one they cheated with, what goes around will come around❤️."

Some fans defended Baugh, as one mentioned: "I don't blame the girl. It should be his fault he’s the married one. But it’s been over for awhile now they just didn’t fit anymore the love was gone, it happens in life, rich or poor."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.