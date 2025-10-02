NEWS Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Gets Ripped Apart After Being Dragged Into Singer's Split From Nicole Kidman: 'She's a Homewrecker!' Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram; MEGA Keith Urban seemed flirty with his guitarist Maggie Baugh prior to news of his split from Nicole Kidman. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 2 2025, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh has found herself in the middle of drama surrounding the country star’s shocking split from Nicole Kidman. The 25-year-old is feeling the brunt of backlash from haters who are convinced she’s the alleged woman Urban has moved on with after separating from his wife of 19 years. One Instagram post in particular, which was uploaded by Baugh a week ago, is being torn apart by social media users, as many accused the young musician of being is a "homewrecker."

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh was accused of being a 'homewrecker' in his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

"Chicago TONIGHT🫶. It is always a blast hanging with Keith and the Crew. Grateful to be in Chicago TONIGHT. Y'all let’s GO #keithurban #chicago #chicagobulls," Baugh captioned a post featuring two photos of herself posing in front of a truck for Urban's tour. In the picture, Baugh sported sweatpants, sneakers, and a cropped white T-shirt that exposed her stomach. Her long brunette hair was worn fully down.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

In the comments section of the September 25 upload, Baugh was ripped apart by several social media users. "All she has to do is speak up if she isn’t with Keith Urban.. say something! Are you dating Keith or not?" one person questioned, as another claimed. "She bragging since is she the mistress." "I hope that is not the new girlfriend! Have lost so much respect! Sorry for the children," another upset fan wrote, referencing Urban and Kidman's two daughters — Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 — while a hater snubbed: "She's a homewrecker!!"

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years before their shocking split.

Other critics brought up cheating rumors that first surfaced months after Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006. While Urban was in rehab at the end of that same year for substance abuse issues following an intervention staged by Kidman, model Amanda Wyatt shockingly accused Urban of infidelity. "I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married," she claimed to Daily Mail in December 2006. "He's done it once, and he'll probably do it again."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two teenage daughters.