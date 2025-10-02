Who Is Maggie Baugh? 7 Things to Know About the Guitarist Keith Urban Referenced in His Nicole Kidman-Inspired Lyrics

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Baugh Is From Florida

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Keith Urban mentioned Maggie Baugh in the altered lyrics of his song 'The Fighter.'

Maggie Baugh is unexpectedly stealing the spotlight amid Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's divorce. The singer-songwriter, who got a shout-out from Urban during his High and Alive World Tour in September, was born and raised in Boca Raton, Fla. In a September 2019 interview with Undiscovered Nashville, Baugh said "country music fell into [her] lap" because her father is from West Texas. She was part of the orchestra program at a performing arts middle school, but she did not have a completely positive experience. "I started getting bullied at school really badly and started writing my feelings down on paper just as poetry; an outlet to kind of escape from all of that," Baugh told The Nash News. At 18, she moved to Nashville, which was "probably one of the best decisions [she had] ever made." "Nobody in my family plays music," Baugh revealed in an interview with The Reporter. "I'm literally the only one. Isn't that crazy? I’m the oddball. My dad is a microbiologist, and my mom is a stay-at-home mom who runs a dog training business on the side."

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Baugh Was Trained in Classic Violin

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Keith Urban performed the song days before the news about his split from Nicole Kidman surfaced.

According to Baugh, she began classical training on the violin at 6 years old and singing at 12. "I started going to Nashville [Tenn.] when I was 13 and started songwriting around the same age," she told The Reporter. Baugh added, "I put out my very first record when I was 13 years old. I'm actually from South Florida, and it's a festival season all year round in South Florida, so I toured a lot there. I started touring at the bigger venues and all the way up and down the state and up into Virginia. Then, when I was 18 years old, I moved to Nashville and started touring a bunch. Last year I was on tour with Keith Urban, and it's been a crazy wild journey, man." She played the instrument at Carnegie Hall when she was only 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Baugh Released Her First Album in 2023

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh will release a new album this year.

Baugh released her 14-track debut album, Dear Me, in October 2023. She then shared hit singles like "Think About Me," "Drinking to the Broken Hearts," "From Here to the Moon and Back," "I Met You," "From Where I'm Standing" and "10 20s Summers." She will drop her new album, Entertainers Heart, later this year, per her website.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Baugh Hosts a Popular TikTok Series

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh has been the host of the series since 2022.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2022, Baugh began hosting her TikTok series, "Finish the Lick." While the project has been a success, she revealed she had second thoughts about joining the platform because she felt like an "old soul." "I never really found like my thing on TikTok until literally a month ago," Baugh admitted. "I did a few guitar videos throughout the year and, I think, a few of them blew up. But my following was 20,000 followers or something like that. And so, literally a month ago, I was just in my room hanging out and I was [thinking], 'I want to do this thing called 'Finish the Lick.'" The TikTok series was reportedly inspired by the "Finish the Lyric" trend.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Recruited Her for His Touring Band

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh has collaborated with famous country artists.

Speaking with Pittsburgh Music Magazine, Baugh revealed Urban asked her to perform with him at the 2024 CMT Music Awards before he invited her to join his touring band. "Working with [Urban] was like going to rock star school. He is a musical encyclopedia," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Baugh Is on Tour With Keith Urban

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh shared a throwback post from the 2024 CMT Music Awards amid the world tour.

As of press time, Baugh works as a utility player for Urban amid his High and Alive World Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

How Keith Urban Changed His Nicole Kidman-Inspired Lyrics

Source: MEGA; @maggie_baugh/Instagram A report on September 29 confirmed that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had separated.