Country Star Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88 Years Old

The Texas native has dealt with some health woes over the years, including how his long-diagnosed Alzheimer’s turned out to be Lyme Disease.

"About 12 years ago he was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, which looking back, should have been the first indication that a test for Lyme was warranted. But we suspect he’s been infected with Lyme anywhere from fourteen to thirty years because he used to have these chronic muscle spasms, which is a common symptom. We were in LA at the time, in Malibu, and I just don’t think doctors were looking for it or aware of it there then. But now we know it’s everywhere. There are signs on my local playground that say beware of ticks," the star's wife, Lisa Meyers, previously said in an interview.