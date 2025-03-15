Country Stars' Final Wishes: From Reba McEntire to Willie Nelson and More
Emmylou Harris
The 77-year-old legend said she's "good at music," but her real passion is rescuing dogs — and she wants her work to continue.
"The thing that affects me most is animal welfare, and I have a dog rescue called Bonaparte's Retreat," said Emmylou Harris. "Saving one life at a time is something I can do on a daily basis. Saving a dog is the best feeling in the world. My one regret about my career is that I didn't take a dog on the road with me until the early '90s. It doesn't matter where you are as long as you are with your dog, and they don't care as long as they are with you. I love that I have been able to make music ... but being able to see the difference you make saving the lives of these sacred beings means even more."
Ronnie Milsap
The 82-year-old legend was born nearly blind and shunned by his mother, who believed his condition was a punishment from God. He was raised by his grandparents, learned braille at the age of 6, and lost the last remnant of his sight after a blow from a teacher at school.
He was inspired to sing by listening to gospel songs and by blind singer Ray Charles. He wants to be remembered as a person who was touched by God and love.
"You get enough love around you to where you're not afraid to find yourself," Ronnie Milsap said.
Milsap wants to be an inspiration to others who have challenges just like Charles was to him.
Reba McEntire
Country music and TV icon Reba McEntire said her faith in Christianity is the most important thing in her life. God has helped her navigate the entertainment industry.
"I don't know how I would get through the day or even a moment without a relationship with God," said McEntire, 69. "It's all God. He's the reason for everything I do."
She added, "I also want my legacy to be that everybody thought I was a kind and fair person — and fun to be around."
Dolly Parton
The 79-year-old star wants to be remembered for the good she's done, and she's particularly proud of her Imagination Library project. The program, which she started in 1995 in honor of her father, who could not read or write, has given away over 197 million books to children worldwide.
Dolly Parton wants to leave behind a legacy of putting books into the hands of children who can't read and giving them a love of learning. She also wants to be remembered for her faith, which she said has been the guiding light in her life.
Garth Brooks
The 62-year-old "Friends in Low Places" singer wants to be remembered for his deep, deep appreciation for his fans. That's what he really hopes his legacy will be.
"I hope that the people who traveled all those miles, sat in the freezing cold ... I hope that people that put in all the years know how grateful I was that they did it," Garth Brooks said.
Willie Nelson
The 91-year-old Red Headed Stranger wants his legacy to include his work as an advocate for rural communities, his unflagging support of farmers and his role in championing new voices in country music. The "On the Road Again" singer established the Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the LBJ School of Public Affairs to fund research and student fellowships focused on sustainable agriculture, eliminating hunger and more.
George Strait
The 72-year-old singer is known for reviving interest in Western swing and honky-tonk music. His career has been long and amazing, from scoring 60 number one hits to having the largest indoor attendance record.
George Strait wants to be known for his support of American military personnel and his work with wounded veterans and Gold Star families. He also wants to be remembered as being honest and humble. His dream is that his songs will be enduring and relevant for many years, long after he's gone.