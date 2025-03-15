Country Stars' Final Wishes: From Reba McEntire to Willie Nelson and More

The 77-year-old legend said she's "good at music," but her real passion is rescuing dogs — and she wants her work to continue.

"The thing that affects me most is animal welfare, and I have a dog rescue called Bonaparte's Retreat," said Emmylou Harris. "Saving one life at a time is something I can do on a daily basis. Saving a dog is the best feeling in the world. My one regret about my career is that I didn't take a dog on the road with me until the early '90s. It doesn't matter where you are as long as you are with your dog, and they don't care as long as they are with you. I love that I have been able to make music ... but being able to see the difference you make saving the lives of these sacred beings means even more."