10 of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Most Memorable Moments Before He Was Accused of Raping His Hairstylist

Over a year before a rape accuser sued Garth Brooks of sexual assault and battery, the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer learned a new skill before wife Trisha Yearwood's 59th birthday.

"All hail the Queen!!!! love, g," he captioned the post in September 2023, showing a photo of himself and Yearwood as she held the chocolate cake he baked for her.

On October 3, a hairstylist and makeup artist who previously worked for Brooks filed a lawsuit against the country singer, alleging he raped her, changed clothes in front of her, exposed his private parts and sent sexually explicit messages in 2019. The complainant, referred to as Jane Roe, also claimed Brooks spoke openly about his sexual fantasies, which included having a threesome with Yearwood.

According to Roe, the "I'll Still Love You" songstress might have overheard Brooks' statement at least once.