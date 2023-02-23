Courteney Cox Displays Chiseled Abs As She Dresses As A Trendy Gen Z Girl: Watch

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit song "Unholy" begins to play as a montage of Cox doing her makeup and getting dressed up in trendy Gen Z clothing is shown on the screen.

Her transformation is then revealed, as the mother-of-one is seen taking selfies in her new look. She mocks how young people take pictures, sticking her tongue out and holding the camera high. The sitcom star is seen wearing baggy jeans, bubble braids and a small cutout crop top. The top shows off the 58-year-old’s incredibly toned abs.