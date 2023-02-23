Courteney Cox Displays Chiseled Abs As She Dresses As A Trendy Gen Z Girl: Watch
Courteney Cox showed off her chiseled abs while dressing up as a Gen Z girl.
On Wednesday, February 22, the Friends star uploaded the comical clip to her Instagram page. It starts with Cox scrolling the app looking at photos of Gen Z makeup trends, as she says, “Look at these Gen Z girls, so cute! I want to do that!”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit song "Unholy" begins to play as a montage of Cox doing her makeup and getting dressed up in trendy Gen Z clothing is shown on the screen.
Her transformation is then revealed, as the mother-of-one is seen taking selfies in her new look. She mocks how young people take pictures, sticking her tongue out and holding the camera high. The sitcom star is seen wearing baggy jeans, bubble braids and a small cutout crop top. The top shows off the 58-year-old’s incredibly toned abs.
Then, suddenly Cox’s boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, arrives home saying “Court?” to which the comedian said, “Oh s**t, he’s home,” as she runs away to hide her look.
The actress accompanied the witty video with the caption, “Am I slaying this right?”
Cox’s comments section was full of support from fans.
“Look at those abs!!!!!!! 😍,” one user said, “Wow pushing 60 and body says I’m in my 20’s😍,” another user added.
Cox’s admirers were not only praising her for her figure, but her comedic shops. “Hilarious. You’re actually the only funny Friend." one person said, while another quipped, “You should win the best video award. really!!😂😂😂😍."
Cox may have had inspiration from her 18-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, who is a Gen Z girl herself.
One user even commented, “Did you take Coco's clothes?”
Recently, the Scream actress has been promoting the newest movie in the franchise. Cox will return as character Gale Weathers in the film.
In an interview about the project, Cox said, "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one."
"You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything," she teased.
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Cox about her upcoming Scream film.