'Friends' Forever! Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Gush Over Courteney Cox At Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Proud To Know You'

Added Kudrow, "We just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

The Comeback alum, 59, noted the Homecourt founder is one of "the funniest" people she's met, insisting, "nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke."