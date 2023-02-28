OK Magazine
'Friends' Forever! Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Gush Over Courteney Cox At Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Proud To Know You'

Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram
Feb. 27 2023

They'll be there for you! On Monday, February 27, Courteney Cox earned her rightful spot on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and none other than Friends costars and tight-knit pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow came out to give a special tribute.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," Aniston gushed at the podium to kick off their speech. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

Added Kudrow, "We just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

The Comeback alum, 59, noted the Homecourt founder is one of "the funniest" people she's met, insisting, "nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke."

The Murder Mystery lead, 54, wrapped up by their words by cracking a joke about Cox's plaque, which is the 2,750th star on the walkway.

"You really wanna hope that you don't have any kind of stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked," she shared, referencing her confidante's desire to keep everything perfectly pristine like her famous Friends character, Monica. "So, I'm just saying, thank God this star is straight."

Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern, 56, also had the chance to praise Cox, and after all of the ladies finished, the woman of the hour gave them a heartfelt thank you. The mom-of-one, 58, also gave a special shout-out to her parents and daughter Coco Arquette, 18.

"I can't believe all my friends are here," the Scream fan favorite concluded. "It's so nice."

Entertainment Tonight reported on the event.

