Courteney Cox Blindsided After Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Dumped Her 1 Minute Into Joint Therapy Session: 'I Was So Shocked'
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid went to therapy to work on their issues five years ago, but it didn't go the way the Friends star had expected it to.
“It was really intense,” Cox said on the “Minnie Questions” podcast on Wednesday, April 24. “We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming.”
“We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries — what we could and couldn’t accept about each other,” Cox, who was engaged to the musician at this point, added.
McDaid then broke up with the Hollywood star "within the first minute" of their conversation.
“I was like, ‘What?'” she recalled. “And we were engaged. And I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don’t like surprises!”
She shockingly wasn't upset at McDaid, whom she called an "incredible human being" who was "in pain" at that time.
“There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart,” the Cougar Town alum said.
Though the brunette beauty, 59, was upset in the heat of the moment, it ended up being a pivotal moment in their relationship.
"I'm so thankful for that breakup because when we got back together it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world — what were the things from my childhood that I needed," she explained.
"Whether it was to be adored by men. Things that I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally. My boundaries, I just went into myself and I had a great therapist," Cox added of what she learned.
“I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries, what were my motives in life — like, what was my part in this?” she added.
Cox then noted how her relationship with McDaid is "different" once they got back together. (The two are an item but are no longer engaged.)
Cox also shared how facing challenges head on is important in order to grow. "Once you are bold enough to make decisions and go through the pain, everything's easier," she shared.
Cox previously gushed about their decade together via social media, writing, "10 years ago this guy [Ed Sheeran] introduced me to this guy."