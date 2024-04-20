Busy Philipps Would Participate in a 'Cougar Town' Revival in a Heartbeat: 'I'm There'
Busy Philipps was hilarious in Cougar Town the first time — so we could only imagine how much laughter she'd bring to the screen if there was a second time around.
The comedic actress recently sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! to discuss her latest movie and TV roles and revisit ones from her past ahead of Philipps' Cinco de Mayo partnership with Altos Tequila to promote their iconic Hotlime service, allowing fans a chance to directly call the White Chicks star and have limes delivered to them ahead of the major margarita holiday.
While Philipps continues to make a name for herself in the acting industry, it's hard to not associate her with the 44-year-old's most beloved roles — such as the 2009 sitcom Cougar Town, which she starred in alongside Christa Miller, Courteney Cox, Dan Byrd and more.
If given the chance, the blonde beauty would help fans not have to hold onto memories and reruns — as Philipps exclusively tells OK! she'd gladly take part in a revival of the hit show if given the chance.
"I will participate in any anything. If I am asked [to do] any revivals, I'm there. I love a reunion. I love a revival," Philipps eagerly expresses.
Although a reunion would be fun, Philipps is still happy to be focused on her current roles, like playing Summer in the hilarious, feel-good comedy series Girls5eva, which recently moved to Netflix after previously having a home on another streaming service.
"It's really great because people are gonna be able to watch the first two seasons and binge it. It's so bingeable, it's hilarious. There's great songs and a lot of comedy and a lot of heart and and the third season is really fantastic," she raves.
Back in January, Philipps' face could be found in theaters when the new Mean Girls was released.
In the film, Philipps plays the mother of Regina George, a role portrayed by Renée Rapp, who the Freaks and Geeks star absolutely loves.
"I'm obsessed with her," she quips. "She's just the greatest and she's so insanely talented. I'm a fan of her music. She's awesome."
Philipps adds: "All of the cast from that movie, they were all really incredible and they're all so young, but I was really impressed by all of them. And Renée is just incredibly special. I just adore her."
If interested in a chance to participate in Philipps' partnership with Altos Tequila, fans can dial the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime — 888-268-1261 — starting April 24th, "to enter for a chance to win a Busy approved Altos Margarita Essentials package. Eligible winners chosen will not only receive juicy limes via mail but the Margarita Essentials kit will also include Altos Tequila branded swag and of course, all the additional ingredients such as fresh limes and habanero mango honey to make a Busy inspired margarita," says the brand.