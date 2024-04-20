Busy Philipps Would Participate in a 'Cougar Town' Revival in a Heartbeat: 'I'm There'

Busy Philipps was hilarious in Cougar Town the first time — so we could only imagine how much laughter she'd bring to the screen if there was a second time around.

The comedic actress recently sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! to discuss her latest movie and TV roles and revisit ones from her past ahead of Philipps' Cinco de Mayo partnership with Altos Tequila to promote their iconic Hotlime service, allowing fans a chance to directly call the White Chicks star and have limes delivered to them ahead of the major margarita holiday.