Courteney Cox Keeps Close To Boyfriend Johnny McDaid In Couple's First Outing Since Denouncing Prince Harry's Wild Drug Claims: Photos
Days after denouncing Prince Harry's wild claims about his time staying with the Friends alum, Courteney Cox stepped out with her man, Johnny McDaid.
Walking hand-in-hand with her longtime boyfriend, the couple was seen arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 28. Though McDaid offered a soft smile while walking with the actress, Cox kept a mostly straight face as they headed into the studio.
Cox kept her look casual in a grey sweater, blue jeans and black booties, while her handsome hunk donned a leather jacket over a navy sweater and completed his look with dark wash grey jeans.
The duo's outing comes one day after an interview was published of Cox seemingly denying that Harry took magic mushrooms while staying at her house — a claim he made in his bombshell memoir, Spare, released January 10.
"I’m not saying there were mushrooms!" the Scream star declared in an interview published on Monday, February 27. "I definitely wasn’t passing them out."
She did, however, confirm that the estranged royal stayed with her "for a couple of days — probably two or three," noting he is a "really nice person."
- 'Friends' Forever! Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Gush Over Courteney Cox At Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Proud To Know You'
- Courteney Cox Denies Giving Prince Harry Mushrooms While He Stayed At Her Home For A Few Days: 'I Definitely Wasn’t Passing Them Out'
- Courteney Cox Displays Chiseled Abs As She Dresses As A Trendy Gen Z Girl: Watch
As OK! reported, Harry recalled in his pages that there was a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates, which he alleged were “for everybody” to share during a party at Cox's home. “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila."
While reflecting on his stay with the brunette beauty — who received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday, February 27 — Harry admitted to being a fan of her hit '90s series.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s house was highly appealing," Harry spilled, as he was staying at Cox's because one of the two friends he was visiting L.A. with was seeing someone who was living there at the time.
The father-of-two explained Cox was out of town "on a job" so she wasn't staying in the home when they first arrived, however, shortly after, she turned up out of the blue and started inviting people over — which was when his experience with mushrooms took place.