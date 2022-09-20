Courteney Cox & David Arquette's Daughter Coco Shows Off Her Svelte Figure — And Jennifer Aniston 'Likes' The Photo!
Stunning! Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter, Coco Arquette, showed off some new photos on social media — and she got a lot of love from her pals.
On Monday, September 19, the 18-year-old simply captioned two snapshots, "😌."
In the first photo, the young star donned a black top, and in the second picture, she was seen fixing her bathing suit while on a boat.
Of course, people flocked to the comments section. Iris Apatow wrote, "Divine queen angel," while Sara Foster exclaimed, "Coco!!!!!!!"
Rosanna Arquette added, "I love you Coco. Miss you."
Lastly, Jennifer Aniston also "liked" the post.
As OK! previously reported, the Friends alum is super close with her daughter, and she even gushed about her personality in June.
"Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x," the 58-year-old captioned a few photos via Instagram.
While Cox loves having her daughter home, she knows that soon enough she'll be heading off to college.
"She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. "We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad."
"There are people that get that empty nest syndrome ... I haven't even thought about it. I think [Coco]'s doing such a good job at prepping me for this. She never leaves her room," she admitted. "She's never home, and if she is, literally the door is shut and I don't know what she's doing back there. But I don't think I'm going to be as affected."
Meanwhile, Cox's ex-husband believes his kiddo may even venture into Hollywood — just like her parents did.
"She's really so super talented. She's got so much confidence," the actor previously told Us Weekly. "She's got a really great head on her shoulders and she's really so much more talented than I could ever imagine."