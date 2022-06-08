Courteney Cox Heads To Dinner At Celeb Hotspot Ahead Of 58th Birthday

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress, who turns 58 on June 15, donned a simple black shirt, jeans and a pair of sneakers.

The Friends star acknowledged that the work she had done on her face made her look "strange," and though she still feels pressure to appear youthful, it's no longer a priority.

"This business makes it hard. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing," she told New Beauty. "I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse."