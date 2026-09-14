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Courteney Cox Remembers Hayden Panettiere as 'Fun, Happy and Smart' Before Her Shocking Death

Split photo of Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox remembered her 'Scream' costar Hayden Panettiere fondly.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:08 a.m. ET

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Courteney Cox remembered her late Scream costar Hayden Panettiere with warmth.

"She was really fun and happy and smart, and it’s really sad. It’s obviously horrible," Cox said.

The Friends alum shared the memories while speaking with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new movie Evil Genius.

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Courteney Cox remembered Hayden Panettiere as 'fun, happy and smart' during an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly.'

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Courteney Cox Reflects on Working With Hayden Panettiere

Image of Courteney Cox remembered Hayden Panettiere fondly while reflecting on their time together.
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox remembered Hayden Panettiere fondly while reflecting on their time together.

Cox also spoke about Panettiere's work as an actress.

"She’s a really wonderful actor," Cox reflected.

The Cougar Town star also recalled their final time working together.

"The last time I worked with her we had a great time," she said.

The actresses first appeared together in 2011's Scream 4, with Panettiere playing Kirby Reed.

They later reunited for 2023's Scream VI, bringing the character back nearly 12 years after her first appearance.

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Panettiere's 'Scream' Legacy

Image of Hayden Panettiere played Kirby Reed in 'Scream 4' before returning for 'Scream VI.'
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere played Kirby Reed in 'Scream 4' before returning for 'Scream VI.'

Panettiere's character Kirby, made one of the most memorable additions to the Scream franchise in its fourth installment.

Her fate was left unclear at the end of the movie, leaving fans wondering if she had survived.

Kirby eventually returned in Scream VI as she was the teenage survivor of the Second Woodsboro Murders.

"I love the fact that I got to work with Wes Craven. He is amazing," Panettiere told Entertainment Weekly.

She also reflected on Craven's death, who died in 2015.

"I’m so sad that he left us far before his time. But he had an incredible impact on my life and on me as an actor, which I now utilize when I go into other projects," she said.

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Image of Hayden Panettiere reflected on working with director Wes Craven during a 2025 interview.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere reflected on working with director Wes Craven during a 2025 interview.

Panettiere also shared one of the lessons Craven taught her about building tension on screen.

"This is going to feel very slow. It’s gonna feel like you’re moving in slow motion, but when you put the music in and you edit it together, you have to build up that anticipation and you have to hit it right on the nail on the head," she said.

"You can’t be a moment over. You gotta be right on the nose," she added.

Craven's approach stayed with Panettiere as she continued working on other projects.

"After he put it together and edited everything, he was so right," she revealed.

Image of Hayden Panettiere died at 36 after she was found unresponsive at a South Carolina residence.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere died at 36 after she was found unresponsive at a South Carolina residence.

Per TMZ, Panettiere died on August 16 at age 36 after she was found unresponsive inside a South Carolina residence.

Paramedics attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ later reported that Narcan was found inside the apartment, while dispatch audio referenced a possible overdose.

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