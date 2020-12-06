She’s played demanding diva Gale Weathers in four Scream movies — and now, with the fifth installment filming and due for release in 2022, an OK! insider says Courteney Cox has taken her prickly character to heart.

“It’s no secret that Courteney’s an utter perfectionist who insists on signing off on the smallest details,” claims the source, adding that the actress, 56, is “driving everyone batty with her critiques.”

According to the insider, Cox “corrects ‘mistakes’ that the director misses” and even adds input on scenes she’s not involved in. Her antics “really set her apart from the other Scream veterans who are coming back,” continues the insider, noting that Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton and even Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, “couldn’t be nicer to work with.” Method acting, much?

COURTENEY COX PARTIES WITH BFF JENNIFER ANISTON AT HER HOLLYWOOD BIRTHDAY BASH

Campbell, the franchise’s star, announced her return as Sidney Prescott for Scream 5 back in September — and she teased exciting details of the upcoming flick. The Wild Things actress said she has faith in the film’s directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who wrote a “very touching letter about Wes Craven” — the late film director — and said how “he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me.”

“I’m so grateful for these films,” Campbell added. “I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.”

FREEZE FRAME! 15 CELEBS WHO’VE ADMITTED TO LOVING BOTOX: COURTENEY COX, KELLY RIPA & MORE

The new project will also see some new faces, including Jack Quaid from Amazon’s superhero hit series, The Boys; Jenna Ortega, who starred in the second season of Netflix’s creepy stalker series, You; and Melissa Barrera, who stars in Vida and the upcoming In the Heights.

The two new directors for Scream 5 are planning on honoring the legendary former director who died at 76. So since they seem to have things under control, let’s save the Scream-ing for when the cameras are rolling!