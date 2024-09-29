Still in Love! Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Cutest Moments Together: Photos

The Friends actress, 60, has also been extremely candid about how she and the Snow Patrol guitarist, 48, have better understood about each other since reconciling. "I've learned you can't take a lot personally. I used to think, 'Oh well, if you loved me...' It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure," she explained in a 2022 interview. "I've learned that love is precious. As I've gotten older, I've realized that. I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Although the pair have made it work, Cox clarified where they stood as far as getting married in 2019. "He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," she said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. I think the distance after that breakup — we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot. It's just better."