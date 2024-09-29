Still in Love! Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Cutest Moments Together: Photos
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been going strong for years!
The Hollywood power couple, who first got together in 2013, have always been open about sharing their love on social media and gushing over each other whenever they get the chance.
Despite briefly calling off their engagement in 2015, the two worked out their issues and have been reunited ever since. "We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up," Cox recalled during a 2016 episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. "He's from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It's more special — you coddle it. So I didn't know how to regard love the way he does. And I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see — whether it's codependency or people-pleasing. I didn't know how to bring it in. It was always external."
After enduring such a brutal heartbreak, Cox and McDaid's romance was totally changed for the better. "Everything's new. And we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different."
The Friends actress, 60, has also been extremely candid about how she and the Snow Patrol guitarist, 48, have better understood about each other since reconciling. "I've learned you can't take a lot personally. I used to think, 'Oh well, if you loved me...' It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure," she explained in a 2022 interview. "I've learned that love is precious. As I've gotten older, I've realized that. I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."
Although the pair have made it work, Cox clarified where they stood as far as getting married in 2019. "He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," she said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. I think the distance after that breakup — we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot. It's just better."
Here are the pair's cutest moments together.
Cox and McDaid looked like the picture-perfect couple as they cuddled up to snap a picture.
- Courteney Cox Reveals Why Her Long-Distance Relationship With Johnny McDaid Works: 'As Long As You Have Trust'
- Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance After Teetering On The Brink Of Divorce: Photos
- Winona Ryder Admits She Was In A Dark Place After Johnny Depp Breakup: 'I Wasn't Taking Care Of Myself'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The happy pair went fishing together and showed off their fresh catch!
Cox and McDaid snuggled up to take an adorable selfie together.
The dynamic duo clutched each other's hands as they strolled down the street together.
People conducted the 2022 interview with Cox.