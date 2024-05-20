Courteney Cox Says Late 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry 'Visits Her' as a Ghost
When it comes to the Friends costars, "I'll Be There For You" extends into the afterlife — at least Courteney Cox believes so.
In a new interview published Sunday, May 19, the famed actress, who portrayed Monica Geller in the hit sitcom series, reflected on her late costar Matthew Perry's tragic passing nearly six months after he devastatingly died at 54 years old in October 2023.
"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," Cox admitted to a news publication of Perry's ghostly spirit while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Friends May 2004 finale.
When asked to explain further about feeling Perry's presence around her, Cox elaborated: "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us."
"I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure," she confirmed.
On Monday, May 6, Cox posted a tribute for the 20th anniversary of the beloved show's finale.
"It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful ♥️," she expressed alongside a clip of the episode's last scene.
All of the series' costars were outright heartbroken after learning Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub in October of last year.
Following his untimely passing, the fan-favorite crew — including Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow — released a statement while in mourning.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family," the message read at the time.
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they noted, admitting their need to grieve in the aftermath of his shocking death.
The statement concluded: "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
In December 2023, an autopsy report revealed Perry's cause of death as the "acute effects of ketamine."
While the 17 Again actor was reportedly sober for more than 19 months before he upsettingly lost his life, Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to help treat his anxiety and depression.
He allegedly underwent the therapeutic treatment as recent as one-and-a-half weeks before his death — though the medical examiner claimed the ketamine found in his system could not have been from the infusion therapy, as the drug doesn't remain in the body for that long after exposure.
The autopsy report said the levels of ketamine in Perry's body were within the range of anesthesia that doctors administer in monitored surgical procedures.
"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the report explained. "Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness."
CBS Sunday Morning interviewed Cox.