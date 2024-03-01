Courteney Cox Jokes She and Partner Johnny McDaid 'Look Alike' on Stunning Ski Trip: Photos

A few weeks after the 54-year-old was found dead in his hot tub, Cox shared a tribute to the 17 Again alum on Instagram.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," she penned alongside a video of Perry playing Chandler Bing on Friends.