Courteney Cox Jokes She and Partner Johnny McDaid 'Look Alike' on Stunning Ski Trip: Photos

Source: MEGA/@courteneycoxofficial/Instagram
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Comedian Courteney Cox!

On Thursday, February 29, the Friends actress shared a series of snaps of herself and longtime partner Johnny McDaid on a ski trip alongside a hilarious caption.

courteney cox
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been dating since 2013.

Along with the glimpse into the fun-filled vacation, Cox wrote, “People say we look alike… so I shaved.”

The main photo showed the couple on the ski lift, where the singer sported a long beard.

“You’re hilarious court ☠️☠️☠️,” one fan replied, while another added, “Omg you guys actually look alike 🤔.”

“The same beautiful sparkling blue eyes 💙💙,” a third noted.

courteney cox
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

Courteney Cox is famous for her role on 'Friends.'

In addition to the close-up selfie in their ski gear, the ‘90s star uploaded an image of the lovebirds posing in their skis with the snowy mountains in the background. In another still, Cox laid across the hotel room bed after a long day of the winter sport.

The vacation with McDaid — whom Cox has been dating since 2013 — appeared to get the 59-year-old’s spirits up after tragically losing close pal and Friends costar Matthew Perry in October 2023.

courteney cox
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid met at a party hosted at the actress' house.

A few weeks after the 54-year-old was found dead in his hot tub, Cox shared a tribute to the 17 Again alum on Instagram.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," she penned alongside a video of Perry playing Chandler Bing on Friends.

courteney cox
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are not married.

Cox’s personal message followed one from the entire cast, which was released just one day after his passing.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Source: OK!

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

