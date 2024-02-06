OK Magazine
'Is This Cheating?': Courteney Cox Strips Down in Bikini and Thermal Socks for Outdoor Cold Plunge — Watch

courteney cox purple bikini cold plunge socks video
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 6 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Courteney Cox looks divine at 59!

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, February 5, the Friends actress showed off her flattering physique while standing on an outdoor deck, where she was preparing to do a cold plunge.

courteney cox purple bikini cold plunge socks video
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

Courteney Cox wore socks for an outdoor cold plunge.

In the clip, Cox sported a purple triangle bikini and spoke to the camera while pointing out her thick, thermal-like ankle socks she comically wore with her bathing suit.

"Is this cheating? 'Cause your feet get really f------ cold," the Scream star quipped, as she had one of her legs propped up on the side of what appeared to be an ice bath.

Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram
The brunette bombshell had her hair messily pulled back into a ponytail and was wearing no jewelry aside from a pair of dainty earrings.

The video of Cox was included in a post featuring a carousel of images recently taken by the Cougar Town alum.

courteney cox purple bikini cold plunge socks video
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

Her 'photo dump' also included a selfie with Lisa Kudrow.

"Photo dump with all the rain that’s dumping on LA," Cox captioned the upload.

The first image was a snap of Cox and her Friends costar Lisa Kudrow.

courteney cox purple bikini cold plunge socks video
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

Another snap featured Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and and Dern's mom, Diane Ladd.

MORE ON:
Courteney Cox
The pair posed for a casual selfie inside someone's home, with Cox softly grinning in a black cat-eared headband and Kudrow smiling in her glasses and a white scarf.

Another picture showcased one of Cox's adorable puppies wearing goggles, and the cute dog was featured again alongside a look-alike pup, Laura Dern and Dern's mom, Diane Ladd.

courteney cox purple bikini cold plunge socks video
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

One photo showcased one of the actress' adorable pups in goggles.

The final photo might have been a jump scare for some of Cox's 14.9 million followers, as it featured the Shining Vale actress laying upside down.

In the comments section of the post, fans of the award-winning actress gushed over Cox and praised her for hopping on the popular "photo dump" social media trend.

courteney cox purple bikini cold plunge socks video
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

The final picture was a silly one of Courteney Cox upside down.

"You and Lisa aaaaaaaaw 🥹♥️," one admirer expressed, as another laughed: "THE LAST PHOTO I’M CRYING."

"Body goals CC 😉👏," a third supporter complimented, while a fourth admitted, "my day automatically gets better when you post."

Source: OK!

Many fans were heart-warmed to see proof of Cox and Kudrow spending time together in the months after their beloved friend and sitcom costar Matthew Perry died at age 54 in October 2023.

Roughly two weeks after his passing, Cox took to Instagram with a sweet tribute in honor of the comedic actor.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story .In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," she wrote at the time alongside a clip from an episode of Friends.

