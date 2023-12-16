'Friends' Cast Mulling Over Another Reunion After Matthew Perry's Untimely Death: 'Would Give Them a Lot of Comfort'

“There’s been grief and sadness over one of the original six being gone,” said the source, “and it made them all want to be closer. Before, they’d let weeks or months go by without talking, and now they’re all in constant communication. They don’t ever want to let too much time slip away again.”

In 2021, the actors joined forces to discuss how much the show changed their lives for the better. This time around, there's talk how they could reunite for another special.

“They had a blast during the reunion, it was like they were back in the ’90s,” said the source. “They’re glad it was a hit but they loved the experience so much they would’ve done it again even if it had flopped. Some of them would like to do a Friends holiday special. It would give them a lot of comfort — and be a nice way to keep Matthew’s memory alive.”