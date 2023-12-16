'Friends' Cast Mulling Over Another Reunion After Matthew Perry's Untimely Death: 'Would Give Them a Lot of Comfort'
A few months after Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in California, the rest of the Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are now thinking about reuniting for another TV special, an insider claimed.
“There’s been grief and sadness over one of the original six being gone,” said the source, “and it made them all want to be closer. Before, they’d let weeks or months go by without talking, and now they’re all in constant communication. They don’t ever want to let too much time slip away again.”
In 2021, the actors joined forces to discuss how much the show changed their lives for the better. This time around, there's talk how they could reunite for another special.
“They had a blast during the reunion, it was like they were back in the ’90s,” said the source. “They’re glad it was a hit but they loved the experience so much they would’ve done it again even if it had flopped. Some of them would like to do a Friends holiday special. It would give them a lot of comfort — and be a nice way to keep Matthew’s memory alive.”
As OK! previously reported, Perry died on October 28 at 54 years old.
After the shocking news, the late star's costars all took to social media to share their fondest memories of him.
Though Perry was open about his battle with addiction, Aniston, 54, revealed she had spoken to her pal on the day he died — and there were no red flags.
“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” The Morning Show shared in a new interview with Variety. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”
She continued, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”
Aniston is still in shock over the outpouring of love and support in the months since Perry's death.
“It’s so beautiful,” she noted. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”
“His way of speaking created a whole different world,” she added of how he turned into Chander Bing on the comedy series. “We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”
Star spoke to the source.