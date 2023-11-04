Matthew Perry Laid to Rest Nearly 1 Week After Alleged Drowning, 'Friends' Cast Spotted at Private Funeral
On Friday, November 3, Matthew Perry was laid to rest after allegedly drowning in his hot tub on Saturday, October 28.
The services were reportedly held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills, located very close to the Warner Bros. Studios lot, where Friends was filmed.
The 54-year-old’s Friends costars were present at the private funeral, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.
The actor’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, his father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, were all also in attendance.
The 17 Again star’s ceremony was fairly small with only about 20 people standing around the burial plot.
As OK! previously reported, Perry was found dead at his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., just one week ago. The authorities received a 911 call after Perry’s assistant allegedly found him “unresponsive” in his jacuzzi.
Perry reportedly played two hours of pickleball on the day of his death, before coming home and asking the assistant to run an errand for him.
No illegal drugs were found on the scene and Perry was suspected to have died from drowning, however, the cause of death is still unconfirmed.
Following his heartbreaking passing, the cast of Friends released a statement about the celeb, who they have such fond memories of.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their joint statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
During a recent interview with Today, one of the directors of Friends discussed the famous cast’s reaction to the tragic news.
“I had texted the girls the day we found out,” Jim Burrows stated. “They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.”
Burrows admitted he also was very shocked by Perry’s death, noting he needed “a couple of days to just let it soak in.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore,” he shared. “He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward. And Matthew was awkward. So it was a perfect, perfect meld. We were so proud of him these last couple of years that he was making a remarkable recovery."
TMZ reported on the funeral.