Courteney Cox All Smiles Beside 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Brad Pitt at Rock4EB Charity Event
Does Jennifer Aniston know?
Courteney Cox and Brad Pitt posed for a rare photo together almost 23 years after he made a guest appearance on Friends opposite Aniston, whom the Bullet Train actor was married to from 2000 to 2005.
Cox was all smiles beside her best friend's ex-husband at a Rock4EB charity event — which was hosted by Judd Apatow at a private residence on Saturday, September 21, in Malibu Calif.
In the picture shared by several news outlets, Cox and Pitt had their arms around one another while dressed in business casual attire at the star-studded fundraiser.
Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, was also in attendance at the celebrity gathering — just weeks after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August.
Other famous guests at the Rock4EB event included Pink, who took the stage for a special performance, Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, Elizabeth Olsen, Catherine Bell, Kim Basinger, Ed O'Neill and more.
In addition to hearing Pink sing, Cox, Pitt and fellow guests were able to enjoy dinner, cocktails and a silent auction.
Rock4EB has been occurring annually since 2013 in an effort to raise money for research and hopefully find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin condition commonly called the "butterfly disease" that causes fragile, blistering skin, per the Mayo Clinic.
At the benefit concert, which raised more than $1 million in just one night, Cox opened up to a news publication about why her participation in the fundraiser means so much to her.
"This is very near and dear to my heart," the sitcom star explained. "This event is so important because we need to raise awareness. We need to continue to raise funds. This is such a behind-the-scenes charity no one understands. It needs to be talked about."
Cuoco also spoke about her role in the charity, stating: “I've kind of been part of this for a very, very, very long time, and I've seen what it can do. I just like to be able to be here and be as supportive as I can. I love that family, and I think this is a terrible, terrible disease, and it should not be real."
Apatow, the event's host, added: "It’s a really important charity, and they're making a lot of progress. So I'm always happy to help when called.”
Andrea Pett-Joseph and her husband, Paul Joseph, launched the Los Angeles chapter of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation in 2005 before taking over day-to-day operations of the foundation later that same year.
The couple's son Brandon was born with the rare skin disease 20 years ago.
