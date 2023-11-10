Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift's First Concert in Argentina to Attend BFF Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala
There was a "Blank Space" in the crowd at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert on Thursday evening, November 9.
As Swift made Buenos Aires, Argentina, shimmer during opening night of the international leg of her world tour, the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, remained in Kansas City, where he attended his teammate Patrick Mahomes' third annual Mahomies Foundation Gala at The Midland Theatre.
In a video shared by the foundation on Instagram, Kelce received a special shout-out thanking him for his attendance at the event, which included an auction and awarded $615,000 in grants to 19 different charitable organizations.
While there are still two more opportunities for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to cheer on his girlfriend in the capital of Argentina this weekend, fans of the "Love Story" singer were definitely hoping to see him on opening night.
Despite Kelce's lack of attendance, love was still certainly in the air on Thursday night, as Swift stepped out in two brand new outfits for the Lover era of the show — debuting a stunning pink bodysuit for her opening number and a hot pink sparkling blazer for her performance of "The Man."
Swift also couldn't keep a smile off of her face when she played the second surprise song of the evening, "Labyrinth."
The choice in song had fans bursting with excitement, as the blonde beauty softly sang the lyrics, "Oh no, I’m falling in love again," while flashing an adorable smirk for the crowd.
Kelce hinted he'd be touching down in Argentina at some point this weekend during his most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
"Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?" Jason, 36, asked Travis, whose team is off this week after winning against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, last Sunday, November 5.
"I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis teased, as Jason asked if the place he had in mind happened to be "closer to the equator" (hint, hint Argentina).
Lucky for Swifties, it seems their wish has been granted, as the NFL star was photographed arriving in Argentina on Friday, November 10, just hours before the "All Too Well" singer emerges on stage.
Unfortunately, Travis "has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday," a source told Page Six, as they prepare for the Chiefs next game on Monday, November 20, when they will play against the tight end's brother and the Eagles — who they notable beat to win the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Taylor will spend next weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the next spot of her record-breaking tour.