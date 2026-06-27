Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol Singer Johnny McDaid Break Up After 12 Years Together: Report
June 27 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid have parted ways after 12 years together.
The Friends alum, 62, and the singer, 49, reportedly split late last year, according to Daily Mail.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Split Wasn't 'Ugly'
According to a source, the break up wasn't "ugly" and the two were living “different lives.”
“Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much," a pal said.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Were Engaged in 2014
Cox and McDaid first met in 2013 at a house party and announced their engagement a year later. However, they first called it quits in December 2015 and reconciled by mid-2016.
The Scream star was also previously married to co-star David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, and they share daughter Coco, 22.
Cox opened up about her relationship with the Northern Irish crooner during a 2019 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” she said. “We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before.”
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Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Were Last Spotted Together in September 2025
“Everything’s better,” she gushed at the time. “Not because he’s in London — although I think the distance after that breakup, we were apart for six months, that really showed us a lot. It’s just better.”
Cox and McDaid were last photographed together at the U.S. Open in September 2025. A month prior, they were seen on a double date in Malibu with Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis.
Last July, she even paid tribute to the rock star for his birthday. "Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," Cox wrote on Instagram. "I love you always J ♥️♥️♥️."
The Cougar Town actress also discussed her broken engagement during a 2016 episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.
“We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up,” Cox said. “He’s from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It’s more special — you coddle it."
She admitted: “I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see — whether it’s codependency or people-pleasing. I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external."
“Everything’s new,” Cox raved. “And we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different.”