'I Don't Like The Way He Does Business Or Wields Power': Courtney Love Claims Brad Pitt 'Pushed Me A Bridge Too Far' When Pitching Kurt Cobain Movie

The blonde beauty was frustrated that Pitt, 59, wasn't listening to her.

"I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be. It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms and Brad producing it. It’s that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored," she wrote. I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt — unless I said it in public. I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. C’mon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly."

She concluded, "If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer. Hope this clarifies, and thanks for your time."