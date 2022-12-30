'I Don't Like The Way He Does Business Or Wields Power': Courtney Love Claims Brad Pitt 'Pushed Me A Bridge Too Far' When Pitching Kurt Cobain Movie
One day after Courtney Love claimed Brad Pitt had her fired from a film since she refused to work with him on a project about her late husband, Kurt Cobain, she is speaking out about the debacle.
"Regarding a story I told on the @marcmaron #wtf podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club," the 58-year-old wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, December 30. "I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later b**ching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie."
"On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s**t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping," she claimed. "It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles than that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept stalking me about Kurt. With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt’s film from Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies."
The blonde beauty was frustrated that Pitt, 59, wasn't listening to her.
"I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be. It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms and Brad producing it. It’s that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored," she wrote. I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt — unless I said it in public. I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. C’mon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly."
She concluded, "If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer. Hope this clarifies, and thanks for your time."
While speaking on the podcast, Love claimed she was supposed to play the role of Marla Singer, but Helena Bonham Carter ended up getting the part.
“I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt,” she said of how things erupted. “I went nuclear .. who the f**k do they think they are?”
However, a source told People that Love "auditioned for a role in Fight Club, a role she was never offered at any point."
The insider added, "You cannot be fired for a job you didn't get. It's common knowledge that roles are not decided by other actors, but by the director."