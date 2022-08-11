Brad Pitt Pushing To See Kids 'Wherever They All Are In The World' Despite 'Hostile' Situation With Ex Angelina Jolie: Source

Pushing through. Though things between Brad Pitt and the mother of his children, Angelina Jolie, are anything but civil, he is doing whatever he can to maintain a good relationship with their brood.

“[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” said a source of the Fight Club actor, 58. "He flew to Italy for the twins’ [Knox and Vivienne] birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th."