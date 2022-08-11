Brad Pitt Pushing To See Kids 'Wherever They All Are In The World' Despite 'Hostile' Situation With Ex Angelina Jolie: Source
Pushing through. Though things between Brad Pitt and the mother of his children, Angelina Jolie, are anything but civil, he is doing whatever he can to maintain a good relationship with their brood.
“[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” said a source of the Fight Club actor, 58. "He flew to Italy for the twins’ [Knox and Vivienne] birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th."
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” the insider continued. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”
As the former Hollywood couple continues battling it out over custody of their children following their 2016 split, Pitt and Jolie have also been fighting over their French Château Miraval after the brunette babe, 47, sold her shares without the Fight Club actor's consent.
Nevertheless, Pitt and Jolie have managed to make their coparenting relationship work, with the actor flying down to Rome, where his ex-wife had been working on a project, to see his kids before his Bullet Train premiere in Paris. (A judge signed off on Jolie's request to take their brood with her to Italy while she worked on her upcoming film.)
"The judge cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids, so Brad's option was to fly to Rome or not see them for quite a while," an insider explained of the situation, noting Pitt "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went."
And while the A-listers didn't meet up face-to-face in Rome, they communicated directly about the meetup between Pitt and their children. "It was refreshingly cordial," dished another insider, as OK! reported.
Despite having their differences, Jolie was "relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday," a source claimed, "it means a lot to her that he made the trip."
