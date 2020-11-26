He gets it from his …. daddy! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has carried on the family legacy of bodybuilding.

The 23-year-old set the internet on fire earlier this week when he posted a video of himself doing an intense workout on Instagram.

“For me shoulders have always been the hardest muscles to grow,” he captioned the clip. “I’ve learned that the only real way to grow them is by going all out and burning out till you can’t even lift your arms!”

Fans praised the fitness buff in the comments section. “Keep up the great work Joe, you’re in fantastic shape man,” one user wrote. “Damn bro really starting to make insane progress,” remarked another.

Schwarzenegger initially hid the fact that Baena was his child for decades. The Terminator star had an affair with his housekeeper, and she got pregnant.

The former Governor of California met the young man when he was eight years old. The two have a great relationship now, and Baena can be seen spending quality time in the gym with his famous dad now and again.

