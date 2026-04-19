Courtney Love 'Reeling' Over Shock New Kurt Cobain Murder Theory, Insider Claims

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Source: MEGA Courtney Love is reportedly shocked over a new theory on Kurt Cobain's death.

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Now, more than three decades later, German forensic pathologist Michael Tsokos has backed a campaign group calling for the case to be reopened, arguing key elements of the autopsy report raise serious questions about the original conclusion. The findings have once again drawn attention to Cobain's widow, Love, 61, who has long faced scrutiny in relation to the case. A source close to Love said: "This latest wave of speculation has been incredibly difficult for Courtney. She has spent years trying to move forward, and every time a new theory emerges, it drags her back into a period of intense scrutiny and emotional strain. To see such a high-profile expert lend weight to these claims has been particularly unsettling – she's literally reeling from the renewed attention and the implications it carries."

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Source: MEGA Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994.

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Dr. Tsokos, who has conducted more than 10,000 autopsies, based his conclusions on a review of available documentation, including an autopsy report previously held by Cobain's grandfather. He pointed to what he believes are inconsistencies between the reported injuries and the expected physiological response.

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Source: MEGA The singer was found dead at his home.

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Tsokos said: "We have a very clear drawing from the forensic pathologist who did the autopsy that shows that the palate, the top of the mouth, had an entry wound with soot around it. This is the entrance wound and it corresponds also to the internal findings where he describes the skull, the fractures of the bones… I have done thousands of autopsies where this is the exact question – was the person who was found with gunshot wounds, or drowned and recovered from water, or run over on railway tracks, or fell from a building, already dead when they received those wounds? We have cases like that, where a suicide is staged." They added, "In the Kurt Cobain case, where you have a shot through the palate and the base of the skull is broken, the blood does not just drain or drop down, but is sucked into the lungs by the last breath. You always have blood aspiration in these cases where there is a fracture of the base of the skull. Even in cases of plane crashes where the affected passengers die instantly without even a single second of survival time, we see blood aspiration as a sign of vitality. In Cobain's autopsy report, it says there was a sanguineous frothy fluid in the trachea, which is usual for deaths by heroin intoxication, but there is no mention of blood in the lungs. This is a big question mark to me, and if I had a case like this on my desk, I would call the homicide squad and say that there is no way this guy could have shot himself."

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Source: MEGA Forensic pathologist Michael Tsokos questioned that Kurt Cobain died by suicide.