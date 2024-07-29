Gone Too Soon: 9 '90s Stars Who Died Early — From Aaliyah to Kurt Cobain and More

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah died alongside eight others onboard a twin-engine Cessna 402-B after it crashed near the runway. She was only 22 at the time.

In the book Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, Kathy Iandoli cited Kingsley Russell's story, which claimed the singer did not insist on boarding the plane back to Miami. According to Russell, who worked as a baggage carrier for Aaliyah at the time, the "Are You That Somebody" songstress refused to board the plane after seeing its size.

Members of Aaliyah's entourage and the pilot argued as it would be too heavy to board eight passengers and their luggage — including heavy camera equipment. Aaliyah, who went back to the taxi van due to a headache, was given a pill that made her fall into a deep sleep.

Russell claimed Aaliyah was still asleep when the pilot allowed the team to take the flight back to Florida.

Reports added the pilot, Luis Morales, received probation for crack cocaine possession less than two weeks before the accident. Traces of cocaine and alcohol were found in his system during the autopsy. He was also reportedly not certified to fly the aircraft.