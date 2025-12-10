Courtney Stodden Confesses She Wants to 'Downsize' Her Chest After Getting Plastic Surgery at 18: Watch
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Courtney Stodden confessed she’s looking to “downsize” her b----- size after undergoing plastic surgery at a young age.
“I got my b----- done, like, on my 18th birthday because of the pressure of the outside public,” Stodden, 31, explained in a conversation with her plastic surgeon on Tuesday, December 9. “Of almost like, blaming me for marrying a 51-year-old man, so I felt like I needed to be a woman really, really fast.”
Courtney Stodden Talked Plastic Surgery
Now, more than a decade since the operation, Stodden wished she had waited to decide to “get big b-----” until she was older.
“I think they’re ready for a rotation. I still want something there,” she explained. “I think I want to do the smallest where we don’t need a lift, and the nipples smaller … That’s our next stop.”
Courtney Stodden Wants to 'Downsize' Chest
The influencer is known to be candid about her plastic journey, revealing in October that she recently underwent both a septoplasty and rhinoplasty. "Got my nose fixed and immediately lost interest in 99 percent of people. 'CHOKE' is out if you need closure. #selflove❤️," she captioned the photo on October 27, referring to her new single.
She previously soft-launched the plastic surgery decision earlier that month, going as far as to recommend her doctor.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Courtney Stodden Got Recent Rhinoplasty
"NO GATEKEEPING HERE ✨ This has been the easiest recovery process thank you so much @drgarymotykie and the entire team," she gushed in the caption, posting a selfie in a beige bikini as her nose healed. "I feel so amazing just one week post-op. I can’t wait to get the cast off for the big reveal."
"I can breathe so much better. I literally can smell everything so everybody better smell really good if you’re around me," she added. "#septoplasty #rhinoplasty #recovery #selflove."
Courtney Stodden Appeared in New Documentary
Beyond the exciting physical changes, Stodden marked a major personal accomplishment when she served as executive producer of the Lifetime movie I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story, which retold the story of her marriage at 16 to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison.
“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought 'I'm ready. I'm strong,” she exclusively told OK! about the experience. "'All my wounds are healed.' I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and groomed and not realizing what's happening.”
I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story is streaming now.