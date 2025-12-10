Courtney Stodden Confesses She Wants to 'Downsize' Her Chest After Getting Plastic Surgery at 18: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden confessed she’s looking to “downsize” her b----- size after undergoing plastic surgery at a young age. “I got my b----- done, like, on my 18th birthday because of the pressure of the outside public,” Stodden, 31, explained in a conversation with her plastic surgeon on Tuesday, December 9. “Of almost like, blaming me for marrying a 51-year-old man, so I felt like I needed to be a woman really, really fast.”

Now, more than a decade since the operation, Stodden wished she had waited to decide to “get big b-----” until she was older. “I think they’re ready for a rotation. I still want something there,” she explained. “I think I want to do the smallest where we don’t need a lift, and the nipples smaller … That’s our next stop.”

The influencer is known to be candid about her plastic journey, revealing in October that she recently underwent both a septoplasty and rhinoplasty. "Got my nose fixed and immediately lost interest in 99 percent of people. 'CHOKE' is out if you need closure. #selflove❤️," she captioned the photo on October 27, referring to her new single. She previously soft-launched the plastic surgery decision earlier that month, going as far as to recommend her doctor.

"NO GATEKEEPING HERE ✨ This has been the easiest recovery process thank you so much @drgarymotykie and the entire team," she gushed in the caption, posting a selfie in a beige bikini as her nose healed. "I feel so amazing just one week post-op. I can’t wait to get the cast off for the big reveal." "I can breathe so much better. I literally can smell everything so everybody better smell really good if you’re around me," she added. "#septoplasty #rhinoplasty #recovery #selflove."

