Courtney Stodden Exposes Troll Who Criticized Her for Wearing a Skimpy Outfit During Teenage Years: 'What's Going on Here?'
Courtney Stodden wasn't afraid to call out a troll on her Instagram page.
When an Instagram user commented on her post, asking, “Why the f--- would you dress like that at 16?” Stodden took to her social media to respond.
“So I got a comment today and it’s like this account,” she said. “He’s like, ‘What the F are you dressing like that at 16 anyway?’” “You know, it’s a decent question by someone like this,” she added, before showing the user’s profile. “Why the f--- do you look — what is going on here?” she asked regarding his picture, which featured a man.
“Is that a fly?” Stodden sarcastically added regarding a mark on his face. “What is happening here?”
People were quick to defend Stodden in the comments, with one Instagram user writing, “Well, a lot of us who were once 16 year old teens went through a normal growing-up phase because we were trying to fit into what we thought that society wanted from us, and may have also included dressing 'like that'. That 'man' Chad needs to work on his lack of insight, eh!”
Others piped in to tell Stodden she was “hilarious,” “funny” and put clapping emojis.
It’s clear clapping back at critics is something on Stodden’s mind as of late, as OK! reported she recently shut down body-shamers.
In a recent video on Instagram, Stodden appeared makeup-free, showing off her tattoos as she used a vape.
“The only thing wide about me is my mouth — so let me use it: Our bodies are so torn apart by people hiding behind their devises [sic] — it’s honestly eww!!!!” Stodden shared in the caption for the clip.
“I don’t vibe with women who do not support other women. Our bodies are all different. They come in different shapes and sizes— if you can’t vibe, we can’t ride.”
“Share the love you butterfly,” Stodden noted, adding the hashtag “body confidence.”
As OK! shared in March, Stodden also spoke up regarding those who have criticized her.
In Impact X Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride, an ABC News documentary Stodden was the subject of, she talked about her mental health and how she almost took her own life after Chrissy Teigen tweeted hateful things about her.
“I remember my last thought was… maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to me,” Stodden said of Teigen, revealing the star had a big impact on her almost taking her life.
Stodden became a tabloid fixture when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when she was only 16. She ended up divorcing him in 2020. Looking back at her younger self, she said she wants to “grab” her and “give her a hug.”