Courtney Stodden Posts Cryptic Messages About Feeling 'Safe' With Her Husband After Cops Visited Their Home for Welfare Check

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Is there trouble brewing between Courtney Stodden and husband Jared Safier? The reality star raised eyebrows on Thursday, July 9, after sharing a series of emotional and cryptic Instagram Stories just hours after police reportedly responded to the couple's Los Angeles home following a welfare check. Stodden first reposted a message that appeared to touch on relationships and emotional security. “Your husband should be your safe place, not somebody else you have to fight. Love was never meant to feel like a constant battle. Your person should be your peace and not your pain,” the quote read.

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Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories about relationships and emotional safety after police reportedly visited her home.

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Shortly afterward, the television personality shared another post discussing what it described as "reactive abuse." “They push. And push. And push. Until you finally snap. Then they step back. Hands raised. Eyes wide,” the message read. The quote continued, ‘See? You’re the crazy one.’ And just like that — you become the villain in your own story. It’s called reactive abuse. A trap so twisted, you don’t even know you’re in it — until you’re the one screaming.” She then added, “When someone holds your mental health battles against you in a fight, it’s evil,” placing a sad emoji at the center.

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Police Responded to the Couple's Home

Source: MEGA Officers conducted a welfare check following a reported verbal argument between Stodden and husband Jared Safier, according to an outlet.

The social media activity came after TMZ reported that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the couple's residence during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9. “LAPD officers responded to Courtney and Jared's L.A. area residence around 1:45 a.m. for a welfare check after receiving a 911 call,” authorities told the outlet. According to the report, the call stemmed from a "verbal argument" between the couple, though officials did not disclose what prompted the disagreement. “Officers arrived, spoke with the couple, and kept the peace before clearing the scene,” the source added, noting that “there wasn't any physical altercation, and no arrests were made.”

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Their Whirlwind Romance

Source: MEGA The couple married in a surprise ceremony in Palm Springs in December 2024 after being engaged for less than six months.

Stodden and Safier tied the knot in December 2024 during a spontaneous ceremony at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, Calif. The wedding took place less than six months after the pair announced their engagement. “We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date," Stodden said at the time. "We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.'"

Stodden Previously Opened Up About Wedding Day Struggles

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden previously revealed that she almost left on her wedding day after an emotional disagreement with Jared Safier.