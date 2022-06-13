Courtney Stodden Admits They 'Hid' Who They Really Were Before Self Discovery Journey: 'It Was Survival Mode'

"I just felt like it would be an outlet for me to maybe heal," they continue about writing the book. "I didn't necessarily have that thought process of 'Okay, I'm gonna sit down today and write a whole memoir.' It didn't go like that," Stodden says. "For me, it just kind of snowballed into this healing journey and also a light bulb went off in my head and I'm like, this could help so many other people."

Stodden feels being open about what they have experienced will help others who have walked the same path connect through their struggles. "There are so many people who reach out to me, who have gone through abusive situations and who are in them currently, who are searching for answers," they reveal. "If I could find the strength in myself to be vulnerable and share this with them, I think that that could really help the world."