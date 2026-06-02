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Craig Ferguson Returns With CNN’s 'American on Purpose' as Late-Night Faces Identity Crisis

Photo of Craig Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

Craig Ferguson returned to television with a new CNN series.

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June 2 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

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Late-night icon Craig Ferguson is stepping back into the conversation at a moment when late night itself is under pressure.

CNN’s new original series Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose premieres Saturday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, arriving just over a week after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ended its CBS run and as the broader format faces declining viewership, shrinking economics and political backlash.

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Ferguson Takes on America’s 250th

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Image of He explored American identity ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.
Source: StreamOnCNN/YOUTUBE

He explored American identity ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Timed to America’s 250th anniversary, the five-episode CNN series follows Ferguson across the country as he explores what it means to be American through humor, history and personal reflection.

Ferguson, a native of Scotland, became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2008 after living in the country for more than a decade, and aired footage of his citizenship test on The Late Late Show.

“I took the citizenship test, and it’s very difficult, by the way,” he said at the time. “All you people born here, if you had to take that test, Canada would be building a fence right now.”

When he headlined President George W. Bush’s final White House Correspondents’ Association dinner that year, he joked, “This is just another case of immigrants taking jobs that Americans don’t want.”

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A Different Kind of Late-Night Bet

Image of CNN positioned the series as a fresh take on late-night storytelling.
Source: StreamOnCNN/YOUTUBE

CNN positioned the series as a fresh take on late-night storytelling.

Unlike the desk-and-monologue model that has been struggling across the late-night format, American On Purpose leans into travel, documentary storytelling and Ferguson’s outsider-insider perspective as a naturalized citizen.

“To my mind one of the greatest things about being American is the fact that what that actually means is and always has been up for discussion,” Ferguson said in a statement. “My idea of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness isn’t necessarily yours. Being American is like stretchy knitwear — It looks different on everybody — and I am fascinated by the endless variety of my compatriots.”

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Image of The host traveled the country for the five-part project.
Source: MEGA

The host traveled the country for the five-part project.

In the series, Ferguson examines the First Amendment, individualism, patriotism, capitalism and immigration. His stops and guests include Jay Leno, Jason Biggs, Tiffany Haddish, Daymond John, Vivian Tu, KT Tunstall and Salman Rushdie, along with historians, entrepreneurs, veterans and everyday Americans.

Image of Craig Ferguson reflected on his journey as a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Source: MEGA

Craig Ferguson reflected on his journey as a naturalized U.S. citizen.

“The 250th anniversary of the United States offers a rare opportunity to reflect on who we are and how we got here,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “With humor and insight, Craig explores the ideals at the heart of the country and how they continue to evolve in real time.”

The series, produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, will air weekly on Saturdays and stream the following day on CNN.com/watch and the CNN app for CNN streaming subscribers.

“I love this place,” Ferguson says in the trailer. “I want to show you why I became American on purpose.”

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