Craig Ferguson Returns With CNN’s 'American on Purpose' as Late-Night Faces Identity Crisis

Late-night icon Craig Ferguson is stepping back into the conversation at a moment when late night itself is under pressure.

Timed to America’s 250th anniversary, the five-episode CNN series follows Ferguson across the country as he explores what it means to be American through humor, history and personal reflection.

Ferguson, a native of Scotland, became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2008 after living in the country for more than a decade, and aired footage of his citizenship test on The Late Late Show.

“I took the citizenship test, and it’s very difficult, by the way,” he said at the time. “All you people born here, if you had to take that test, Canada would be building a fence right now.”

When he headlined President George W. Bush’s final White House Correspondents’ Association dinner that year, he joked, “This is just another case of immigrants taking jobs that Americans don’t want.”